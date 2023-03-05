Two Newton police officers attacked after responding to 911 call

Two Newton police officers are recovering after being assaulted when they responded to a 911 call Saturday night, the city’s police department announced.

Officers responding to a domestic violence call arrived at the Newton apartment building where police say the “assaultive, out of control” suspect ran into an apartment and then began to fight the officers.

Police say the suspect attempted to grab their service weapons and punched both of the officers in the back of the head during the ensuing scuffle. One officer was temporarily knocked unconscious by one of the blows, according to Newton PD. Eventually, officers were able to subdue the aggressive suspect and place them under arrest.

Both officers were transported to Newton Wellesley Hospital to be treated for their injuries. Both officers have been released and are “sore” but recovering.

“This incident underscores the danger that police officers face every day. Officers respond to each call and put their lives on the line to protect victims and the community,” the Newton Police Department said in a statement. “Attacks upon police officers will not be tolerated and we look forward to justice for victims and our officers. Our officers are in our thoughts and we wish them a quick recovery.”

The suspect’s name has not been released due to confidentiality law.

Members of the Newton Police Department will be holding a press conference at 5:00 p.m. Sunday evening.

