Two NH men arrested after Boston police say one hit cruiser and officer with car

Aug. 6—Two New Hampshire men were arrested Friday in Massachusetts after one of them allegedly struck a Boston police officer and cruiser with their vehicle.

Isiah Calden 20, of Manchester, and Xavier Luis Morel, 21, of Hillsboro, were taken into custody Friday around 3:42 p.m. in the Dorchester/Mattapan area following a motor vehicle crash where a firearm was recovered.

According to Boston police, officers were on patrol in the area of Circuit Drive when they encountered a large group of over 50 vehicles and 150 people.

Officers were attempting to disperse the group, Boston police said, when they noticed a motor vehicle driving through the grass on the opposite side of the road on Circuit Drive. The officers followed the vehicle and activated their emergency blue lights and sirens in an attempt to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle. The vehicle fled from officers and they discontinued pursuing the motor vehicle, Boston police said in a release.

The vehicle crashed through a fence and hit a tree at 105 Glenway St., police said. The passenger of the vehicle, identified as Calden, allegedly fled from the vehicle while the driver, identified as Morel remained inside, allegedly putting the vehicle in reverse and striking a marked cruiser as well as a Boston police officer with the driver's side door on his car.

Calden was located hiding in a backyard and was placed under arrest, Boston police said. Officers found a Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun with a magazine capable of holding 15 rounds, loaded with 1 round in the chamber, and 13 rounds in the magazine, police said in a statement.

Additional officers responded to the area, and K9 "Cedric" searched the area and alerted to a blue tarp on Greenwood Street where police found Morel hiding. He was also taken into custody, police said.

Calden was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, unlawful possession of a large capacity firearm, unlawful possession of a large capacity feeding device, unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, and carrying a firearm without a license.

Morel was charged with driving to endanger and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident with property damage.