Two late-night shootings happen within an hour of each other

Two separate shootings took place in and around Jacksonville on Sunday, Aug. 15.

The first occurred around 10:35 p.m. as Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officers responded to the 7000 block of 118th Street.

Once at the scene, officers found an adult woman inside of a home suffering from what officials say was a single gunshot wound. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

The JSO Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit are conducting the investigation. They have said two men were detained by responding officers.

Investigators believe that a dispute involving one of the men and the victim occurred. This led to the shooting.

JSO also said that they believe all people involved live together at the home.

Shooting in College Gardens neighborhood

At around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday night, JSO officers responded to several 911 calls made about a shooting at 1900 College Circle North.

A man in his mid-20s was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the groin.

JFRD responded to the scene and transported the victim to the hospital. Officials have said that he will recover from his injury.

Crime scene unit detectives have said that everyone involved has been arrested. They also believe this to be an isolated incident.

Officials are asking anyone with information of either shooting to contact Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500, via email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

This is an ongoing investigation and this article will be updated when new details are available.



