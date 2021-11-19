Two NJ brothers found with dead body in Upper Bucks to face trial in Richland homicide

Two New Jersey men now face trial on homicide charges after they were allegedly found near the body of another New Jersey man in Upper Bucks earlier this summer.

However, it's still not known where, exactly, the murder occurred, nor is it clear what events led up to the alleged killing that happened on June 16, according to court testimony.

On Friday, District Judge Lisa Gaier found there was enough evidence for Anthony Gamble, 20, and his 17-year-old brother, to face trial in county court in the death 26-year-old Kevin Rosero.

The Gambles and Rosero are all from Somerset, New Jersey.

The brothers are charged with homicide and conspiracy to commit that offense, which are felonies, as well as misdemeanors of possessing an instrument of crime, tampering with evidence and conspiracy.

The prosecution also added charges of robbery, unlawful use of a computer and computer trespass, all of which are felonies, alleging the two transferred $400 from Rosero's phone to the teenage Gamble's phone shortly before Rosero's body was found. Anthony Gamble is also charged with abuse of a corpse.

Richland police, along with county detectives, said the Gambles were found in the area of East Pumping Station Road north of Heller Road in Richland late June 16. Both had blood on their shoes as well as gloves, according to authorities.

An Audi was found, covered in blood, on a gravel road off of there, according to police. Rosero's body was found in a wooded area not far from the car, police said.

During the Gambles' preliminary hearing in Quakertown on Friday, State police Cpl. Robert Eck and Trooper Kevin Jiras testified officers found a vehicle, a Subaru, with no one in it, with its hazard lights on in the travel lane while on patrol that night.

Jiras testified he went into a gravel road off of there and found a man, later identified as the teenage Gamble, laying in the ground near the woods. He said the teen came up to him and had one glove on and blood on his shoes.

Eck then came and helped detain him when they heard someone, later identified as Anthony Gamble, near Eck and Jiras' patrol car, according to testimony. The elder Gamble had blood on his shoes, as well as white gloves coming out of his pocket, according to testimony.

Jiras testified that he instructed Anthony Gamble to stop, and he detained him as well. Eck said he searched the Audi, not far from where the teenage Gamble was.

"There was a large amount of blood inside the Audi," he said.

The corporal testified it looked like the steering wheel had been wiped down. Additionally, the ground leading to where Rosero's body was found pushed down, he said.

"It looked like someone had been dragged through that location," he said

Rosero was found, dead, with what looked like multiple stab wounds, according to the corporal.

Solebury Detective Cpl. Jonathan Koretzky, who is part of the Central Bucks Special Response Team Crime Scene Unit, testified that a knife was found outside the Audi.

Testimony revealed there was also a package of wipes and a cellphone on top of the Audi. Investigators also recovered a receipt from a 7-Eleven in Richland for recent purchases of gloves and cleaning supplies.

County Detective Eric Landamia testified that phones registered to the Gambles were searched. Anthony Gamble's phone records showed he searched "can soap wash off fingerprints," and "7-Eleven," at 10:41 p.m. and "junk yards near me," at 11:21 p.m.

Landamia also testified that a CashApp account associated with Rosero transferred $400 to an account associated with the teenage Gamble just after 11 p.m. CashApp is a application use to transfer money between users.

The county detective said there were also text messages between phones associated with the Gambles, and one of the messages mentioned CashApp.

Attorneys for both men argued in court that the prosecution had not presented what had happened to Rosero, exactly, and where.

But Deputy District Attorney Monica Furber argued there was enough evidence to proceed at that district court level.

"What happened here was a murder that was interrupted," she said.

Gaier found there was enough evidence to proceed to county court.

After the hearing, when asked how the Gambles and Rosero ended up in Richland and where investigators believe the murder occurred, Furber said she could not comment.

DA Matt Weintraub has said there is a presumption in the law that a homicide is deemed to have occurred where the body was found, unless there is evidence to the contrary.

The Gambles have a formal arraignment in county court scheduled for Dec. 23. The 17-year-old is charged as an adult.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Somerset County brothers set to face trial in Upper Bucks homicide