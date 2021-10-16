Two nonfatal Fort Worth shootings leave five people injured early Saturday morning

Fort Worth police are investigating two separate shootings, less than an hour apart, that left five people injured Saturday morning.

The first shooting occurred around 3:40 a.m., police said. They were dispatched to the 4200 block of Miller Avenue after being notified of shots fired.

“Reports came in of a crowd of vehicles that started gathering and started firing,” police said, adding that once officers arrived to the scene, they were unable to find any gunshot victims.

Shortly after responding to the scene, a local hospital told police that three people arrived and were suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Fort Worth police believe the victims sustained their injuries from the same shooting.

About an hour later, around 4:30 a.m., officers received a report of a shooting near the 5600 block of Meadowbrook Drive.

Police said a large crowd began fighting near a local bar and shots were fired. Two people suffered from non-life threatening gunshot wounds and were taken to a local hospital.

Neither shooting has suspects in custody.