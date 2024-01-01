Two Norfolk naval ships respond to second distress call in 24 hours across seas

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two Norfolk naval ships responded to a second distress call made by the MAERSK HANGZHOU container ship, according to U.S. Central Command’s social media post.

Previous Coverage: Norfolk naval ship shoots down two anti-ship ballistic missiles attacking foreign merchant vessel

Less than 24 hours since its initial distress call, the MAERSK HANGZHOU issued a second distress call as it was under attack by four Iranian-backed Houthi small boats, on Dec. 31 around 6:30 a.m., Sana’a time.

The small boats, originating from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, fired weapons at the MAERSK HANGZHOU, getting within 20 meters of the vessel, and attempted to board the vessel. A contract embarked security team on the MAERSK HANZGHOU returned fire.

U.S. helicopters from the USS EISENHOWER and USS GRAVELY responded to the distress call and in the process of issuing verbal calls to the small boats, the small boats fired upon the U.S. helicopters with crew served weapons and small arms.

The U.S. Navy helicopters returned fire, and sank three of the four small boats, killing the crews. The fourth boat fled the area. There was no damage to U.S. personnel or equipment.

