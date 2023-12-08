Two North Bend residents injured in crash

Dec. 7—On Sunday, November 26, at 12:15 p.m., the Oregon State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 36, near milepost 1, in Lane County.

The preliminary investigation indicated a westbound Ford Explorer, operated by Benjamin William Beecher (72) of Florence, crossed the centerline of an icy curve into the eastbound lane and struck a Honda Civic, operated by Jeffrey Wayne Varga (18) of North Bend. The Ford became airborne and came to rest, fully submerged, in the Siuslaw River.

The operator of the Ford (Beecher) was declared deceased at the scene by Lane County Search and Rescue, who responded with a dive team to assist with the submerged vehicle.

The operator of the Honda (Jeffrey Varga) and passenger, Geneva Mae Varga (21) of North Bend, were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The highway was impacted for approximately 5 hours during the on-scene investigation.

OSP was assisted by the Lane County Sheriff's Office, Siuslaw Valley Fire, and ODOT.