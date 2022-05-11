Two North Carolina beach houses collapse into Atlantic Ocean as seen in video

Scott Gleeson, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Two beach houses collapsed along North Carolina's coast and were taken under by the powerful waves and high tides of the Atlantic Ocean, U.S. National Park Service officials said.

The two unoccupied homes – housed apart at 24265 and 24235 Ocean Drive – were in the Outer Banks community of Rodanthe, and no one was hurt. The park service closed the areas around the houses as debris from the homes spread. Officials said they'd work closely with the homeowners to coordinate in coordinating cleanup.

The two homes that collapsed Tuesday marked the third time a house was taken under by the surf. A Rodanthe house collapsed in similar fashion in February. A public meeting in March hosted by the National Park Service noted that up to nine additional homes in the area were on the verge of collapsing as a result of more than a decade of erosion on the shoreline.

Looking to buy a home? Most Americans say it's a bad time to buy a house

Climate change: There's a 50-50 chance Earth will reach critical climate change mark within 5 years, report says

"Unfortunately, there may be more houses that collapse onto Seashore beaches in the near future," David Hallac, superintendent of National Parks of Eastern North Carolina, said in a statement. "We proactively reached out to homeowners along Ocean Drive in Rodanthe after the first house collapse and recommended that actions be taken to prevent collapse and impacts to Cape Hatteras National Seashore."

Image of a Collapsed house in Rodanthe, N.C.
Image of a Collapsed house in Rodanthe, N.C.

Coastal flooding warnings and high surf advisories were in effect through Thursday in North Carolina's Outer Banks region, according to the National Weather Service.

According to a photographer on the scene, Don Bowers, the second home to go down took only four minutes to collapse into the ocean and break apart. Only the top level of the home remained intact.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore has an emergency plan in place to deploy park service staff and volunteer teams immediately if houses fall into the surf.

North Carolina's coast consists of narrow, low-lying barrier islands that make up the Outer Banks, where sandbags are put up as a way to fend off the waves. Holding the islands in place by artificial means could make the properties even more vulnerable to be overtaken by waves, however.

Federal approval is granted to protect only infrastructure, public safety and public travel. The private and pricey beach cottages in jeopardy of collapsing into the ocean do not qualify, the national park said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Outer Banks North Carolina beach houses collapse into Atlantic ocean

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Great white shark stalking US coast ‘is one of biggest in the world’

    Mighty predator Ironbound last spotted off surfacing off New Jersey coast

  • US Army soldier killed in bear attack during training in Alaska

    A U.S. Army soldier died of his injuries after he was attacked by a bear at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska.

  • Mom let 47-year-old ‘marry’ her 13-year-old, TX officials say. She’s going to prison

    The 13-year-old girl said during a 2017 doctor’s appointment that “she was sexually active with her husband,” prosecutors say.

  • Subway Restaurants Are Running Short on Meat

    The sandwich chain is having supply chain issues for multiple reasons, including an ongoing outbreak of bird flu.

  • Woman dies in hot car outside Las Vegas-area VA hospital after being turned away

    Lear Litt found unconscious in car in 110 degree heat during pandemic

  • Costco Is Opening Almost 30 New Stores, Starting May 19

    With so many retailers being forced to close their doors during the COVID-19 pandemic, it's hard not to celebrate now when finding out that our favorite stores are opening additional locations. That just so happens to be the case with Costco Wholesale—a haven for bulk shoppers, bargain hunters, and fans of Kirkland-branded products. The company recently announced it would be opening nearly 30 new stores in 2022, with the first opening set for this month. Read on to find out whether your city or

  • Lindsey Graham praises Biden and condemns Trump in newly released audio recorded during Jan. 6 insurrection

    Graham’s views today on Biden, Trump and January 6 stand in stark contrast to what he had to say while the insurrection was going on.

  • ‘Get Out and Run’: Runaway Prison Guard’s Last Words Revealed in Audio of 911 Call

    Lauderdale CountyThe Alabama corrections official who died of a gunshot wound to the head after a dramatic police chase with her escaped inmate lover could be heard screaming in a desperate call to 911 made in her final moments.In a seven-minute audio recording released by Evansville Central Dispatch, Vicky White can be heard apparently panicking as cops in Indiana closed in Monday. The dramatic ending came after she and Casey White, the murder inmate who she allegedly sprung from an Alabama pri

  • South Carolina man dies of a heart attack while burying a woman he allegedly killed

    Authorities were called to the home of Joseph McKinnon, 60, for a report ‘of an unresponsive male lying in his yard’

  • North Carolina Beach House Swept Away in Severe Coastal Flooding

    Two unoccupied beach houses on the North Carolina Outer Banks collapsed into the ocean on Tuesday, May 10, amid severe coastal flooding, officials said.The Cape Hatteras National Seashore National Park said the collapses occurred on Ocean Drive in Rodanthe, and advised visitors to avoid the area’s beach.The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a coastal flood warning and a high surf advisory for the area until Thursday morning, and said two to four feet of inundation could be possible for beach-adjacent properties and roadways.The flooding could significantly threaten life and property, the NWS said.Footage by Daniel Pullen shows rough waters dragging a house down a beach and into the Atlantic. Debris can be seen tossed around the choppy shoreline. Credit: Daniel Pullen via Storyful

  • Counter-attacks force Russian troops to retreat behind their own borders

    Russian troops have been forced to retreat behind their own borders, Kyiv officials said, as Ukraine launched counter-attacks aimed at halting Moscow’s main advance in the east.

  • Satellite Imagery Captures 'Massive' New Mexico Smoke Plumes

    Dust and smoke blew across New Mexico as the National Weather Service said that fire-weather conditions would continue on Wednesday, May 11, including high winds.Imagery captured by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s GOES East satellite on Tuesday night shows plumes of wildfire smoke blowing across the state. Credit: NOAA Satellites via Storyful

  • Casanova reliably puts the sex into ballet – but new positions wouldn’t hurt

    Ballet does sex well, and so it should: the art form consists essentially of beautiful, scantily clad people moving to (you hope) beautiful music, and the passionate clinch known as the pas de deux is one of its cornerstones. It also tends to thrive on stories that lend themselves to moody atmospheres and lavish theatrical spectacle. All of which go to make the notorious 18th-century rake Giacomo Casanova a logical choice for the subject of a full-evening work.

  • Researchers in North Hampton identify two rare North Atlantic right whales seen near coast

    Researchers in North Hampton have been able to identify rare North Atlantic right whales spotted close to New Hampshire’s coast on Friday.

  • Security tightened for Supreme Court justices as protests extend to Alito's home

    Abortion rights activists gathered outside of Justice Samuel Alito's Virginia home on Monday night to protest the draft opinion he authored that leaked last week from the Supreme Court, indicating to the public that the court could soon overturn the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide. While protests extended to Alito's home -- after Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh also saw demonstrators at their Maryland homes over the weekend -- the Senate voted unanimously on Monday evening on a bill to provide security details for the justices and their families.

  • 2 North Carolina beach houses collapse into Atlantic surf

    Another beach house has fallen into the waves along North Carolina’s coast and more are in danger of collapsing, U.S. National Park Service officials said in a statement Tuesday.

  • Two Outer Banks homes collapse into ocean and more could fall at any time, park says

    Wind gusts of 50 mph are reported along the Outer Banks.

  • Dramatic footage shows enormous bridge crumbling amid raging floodwaters

    Pakistan and neighboring India have been sweltering amid an intense heat wave that has led to weeks of dangerous air quality and rampaging wildfires. Now, the early-season heat is to blame for causing the rapid melt of the Shishper Glacier in northern Pakistan, which led to destructive flooding downstream. The Hassanabad Bridge in Pakistan's Hunza Valley was completely destroyed on Saturday as the melting glacier sent torrents of water coursing through area streams in a phenomenon known as a gla

  • China faces 'tsunami ' of 1.6 million deaths from omicron variant if Zero-COVID policy dropped: study

    China's level of COVID immunity is not strong enough to fight an uncontrolled omicron epidemic, which could cause a "tsunami" of 1.55 million deaths if allowed to spread unchecked. That's according to a peer-reviewed report from Shanghai's Fudan University that

  • Putin demands action on Siberia forest fires threatening lives and economy

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin told regional officials on Tuesday to deal with forest fires in Siberia and said there could be no repeat of last year's fire season, the worst on record. In an online meeting shown on state TV, Putin said the blazes were causing significant material damage and posing a threat to life, the environment and the economy. Putin said: "We cannot allow a repeat of last year's situation, when forest fires were the most long-lasting and intensive of recent years."