Two North Carolina men charged after discovery of nearly 1,000 explicit photographs of children

Two North Carolina men were arrested and charged after authorities found nearly 1,000 explicit photographs of children.

According to the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office, deputies executed a search warrant last month after receiving a tip about the images from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. About 1,000 sexually explicit photographs of children were then discovered.

Jacob Hanalei Boyd, 49, and James Edd Ligon Jr., 63, were arrested and are facing multiple counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

"The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is dedicated to investigating domestic violence, sex offenses, and crimes against children. Violence and abuse have no place in our community. Our SIU detectives will continue to fervently pursue all offenders and investigate all tips," major John Ledford said in a press release.

Boyd was charged with ten counts of Third Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and was placed in the Buncombe County Detention Center after receiving a $30,000 secured bond.



Ligon was charged with five counts of Third Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. He was placed in the Buncombe County Detention Center after being issued a $20,000 secured bond.

"I am proud of the joint efforts that went into this heartbreaking investigation. We hope that these charges bring some solace to the children and the families affected. If you have experienced violence or exploitation, I encourage you to please come forward and make a report. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is here to help," SIU Detective Michelle Skeeters said in the release.

The sheriff’s office said only limited information is being released about the location and details of the crime out of respect for the victims and their families.