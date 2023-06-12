Two north country men arrested after drug bust in Felts Mills

Jun. 12—WATERTOWN — A Felts Mills man and a Cape Vincent man were arrested after the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force seized drugs, gun magazines, and over $3,000 from a town of Rutland residence.

Larry J. Lacey Jr., 54, from Route 3 in Felts Mills, and Ronald A. Murphy, 39, of Cape Vincent, were charged with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

The task force said that at about 11 a.m. Friday members conducted the search of Mr. Lacey's residence at 30748 Route 3 in Felts Mills. They say that this is a result of a months-long investigation that led to a search warrant being issued.

Police allegedly found $3,733 cash, 2.1 ounces of cocaine, 86 glassine envelopes of suspected fentanyl, 13.14 ounces of crystal methamphetamine, 20 ounces of a liquid containing methamphetamine, 1.5 ounces of mushrooms, 115 alprazolam pills, 34 pills containing amphetamine, 25 suboxone strips, 12 miscellaneous pills, five high-capacity assault rifle magazines, a high-capacity .40 handgun magazine, a switchblade knife, a body armor vest, several sets of digital scales with one being seized, and several rifles were taken for safekeeping.

Mr. Lacey and Mr. Murphy were arraigned in Central Arraignment Part court and committed to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building.

The task force was assisted by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office's SERT Team, ID Unit, K-9 Unit, detective unit, and road patrol, Watertown Police Department's SERT Team, ID Unit, and its K-9 Unit, Guilfoyle Ambulance Service and Felts Mills Fire Department.

The task force says additional charges are pending as the investigation continues.