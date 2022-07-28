Two North Jersey men accused of burning woman, 53, with firework in Beach Haven

BEACH HAVEN−Two men in their late teens have been accused of throwing a firework from a car and setting the clothing of a 53-year-old woman on fire, burning her, authorities said.

Justin Liebhauser, 19, of Randolph and Gianni Aveta, 18, of Wayne have each charged with aggravated arson in the July 22 incident.

About 10:15 that night, the victim showed up at Beach Haven Police Department headquarters, reporting that she was hit by a firework thrown from the passenger side of a Jeep Wrangler on Pennsylvania Avenue where she was walking, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said in a statement.

The firework exploded, struck her in the arm and rib area and set her clothes on fire, she told police. The woman was treated for second-degree burns to her arm, Billhimer said.

About 11:30 p.m., Beach Haven police stopped a Jeep Wrangler matching the victim's description of the vehicle. It was being operated by Liebhauser and carrying Aveta and three other passengers who were minors, Billhimer said.

County and Beach Haven detectives found that Liebhauser was driving the Wrangler on Pennsylvania Avenue earlier that night when he handed Aveta a five-inch shell mortar firework, Billhimer said. Aveta lit the firework and threw it out of the vehicle, hitting the victim, the prosecutor said.

Both men were issued summonses for a pending appearance at the Ocean County Courthouse in Toms River.

