Two North Linden residents charged with murder in death of infant boy

A Columbus police cruiser

Two North Linden residents have been charged with murder in the death of an 8-month-old baby in what is the second reported death of a child this week due to alleged child abuse, according to court documents.

Columbus police charged Savanna Dawn Dawson, 23, and Kyrios March Jr., 24, on Wednesday in the death of the infant boy, who passed away as the result of blunt force trauma, court records show. The deceased child was not identified by police.

Neither suspect appeared to be in custody Wednesday evening at the Franklin County jail, a search of inmate records showed

Police were dispatched to the 2600 block of Hiawatha street on Monday on a report of an eight-month-old baby boy not breathing. Medics transported the baby, who police have not identified, to Nationwide Children's Hospital where the child was later pronounced deceased.

Police detained and questioned March and Dawson, who both said they did not know how the child got the injuries. They suggested another child living in the home may have caused the injuries.

Police did not explain the relationship between Dawson, March and the children in court records.

On Wednesday, the Franklin County Coroner’s Office ruled the child’s death a homicide that was caused by blunt force trauma.

Doctors advised detectives investigating the case that the child had a brain bleed and bruises on the skull. Additionally, police allege that the child’s broken bones were consistent with abuse and were not accidental.

Case is second death of a child this week from alleged child abuse

Columbus police on Monday charged Saado Adam, 44, of the city's Minerva Park neighborhood, with felony child endangerment after medical staff at Nationwide Children's Hospital told detectives that her 5-year-old son died from “prolonged starvation or massively inadequate feeding,” with either situation representing life-threatening medical neglect.

The boy, whom police did not identify by name, was pronounced deceased around 1 p.m. Monday at Nationwide Children's.

Story continues

In court documents, detectives allege that Adam told them in an interview that the child was sick for several weeks and had not been walking since November. Detectives allege that Adam told them she had not sought medical treatment for her child because voices in her head told her not to take him to the doctor.

@Colebehr_report

Cbehrens@dispatch.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Two North Linden residents charged with murder in death of infant boy