Two north Mississippi officials charged with embezzlement

William Moore, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, Tupelo
·2 min read

Mar. 10—JACKSON — The misuse of public funds has landed two north Mississippi women behind bars, including the current Calhoun City Police Chief.

State Auditor Shad White said Wednesday that special agents from his office arrested Polly Tutor of Nettleton and LaTana Williams of Calhoun City. The arrests came from separate investigations.

Tutor, a former clerk for the Itawamba County Soil and Water Conservation District, was indicted for embezzlement and forgery. Williams is the current police chief in Calhoun City and has been indicted for embezzlement. Each woman was presented a demand letter upon arrest.

"We will hold the line on theft of taxpayer dollars no matter where we find it," White said.

Williams is accused of submitting falsified time sheets, claiming she was working for the police department when she was actually working a second job at a retail store in Pontotoc County. The investigation showed the embezzlement began shortly after she was named chief in late August 2018.

The auditor's investigation showed the scheme began in the "late fall" of 2018. The fraud was uncovered after the chief was absent during an emergency call in early 2019. That prompted local officials to contact White's office to look into things.

A comparison of time sheets from the Calhoun City Police Department to those from her second job showed she was paid over $6,700 for hours she did not work as police chief. Williams's demand letter shows she owes $10,793.99 to Calhoun City residents.

Williams was arrested March 9, booked into the Calhoun County Jail on the embezzlement charge and was quickly released on a $25,000 bond.

Tutor is accused of embezzling more than $25,000 from the soil and water district between June 2014 and August 2020. When interest and investigative expenses are included, Tutor owes $37,215.02 to taxpayers in Itawamba County.

She is accused of making unauthorized purchases with a district debit card. Tutor also allegedly wrote unauthorized checks from the district's beaver control program checking account to herself and others. Signatures on these checks are believed to be forged.

Commissioners from the district contacted the auditor's office when a tax lien was filed against the district for nonpayment of payroll taxes. Investigators confirmed multiple district-controlled bank accounts had been depleted as a result of Tutor's scheme.

Tutor was arrested and released from the Itawamba County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

If convicted, Williams faces up to 20 years in prison and $5,000 in fines. Tutor faces up to 25 years in prison and $60,000 in fines.

william.moore@djournal.com

