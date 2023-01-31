Two North Providence police union officials accused of embezzling union funds

PROVIDENCE – Two North Providence police union officials are facing charges that they embezzled union funds.

A secret grand jury indictment unsealed Tuesday charged recently retired North Providence Police Lt. Dennis Stone with three counts of embezzlement related to Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 13 money and six counts of tax evasion for work he did at Twin Oaks, both dating back to 2014, according to court records.

The indictment also charged Det. Christopher Petteruti with two counts of embezzlement, dating back to 2015, court records show.

The amount of money the men are accused of embezzling was not immediately available from the Attorney General's Office. Stone is a past president of the police union and Petteruti served as treasurer.

Lt. Thomas Jones, FOP president since 2018, said the union was aware an investigation was ongoing.

"When my administration took over we were informed," Jones said, adding "Right now, we don't have a dollar amount."

He said he would be issuing a statement, but declined further comment about the case.

"The accused still have their due process," he said.

North Providence Police Chief Alfredo Ruggiero Jr. could not be reached immediately for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Two North Providence union officials charged with stealing from FOP