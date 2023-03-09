Two Northern Career Institute students accused of having firearm magazines at school

Mar. 9—Two students were taken into custody, accused of possession of firearms magazines at Northern Career Institute in Willoughby.

According to a news release from the Willoughby Police Department, at approximately 9 a.m. March 9, officers and staff at Northern Career Institute became aware of a report that there were two students in possession of firearm magazines.

The two 14-year-old students were located inside a classroom and taken into custody without incident.

According to the release, several loaded and unloaded magazines were found in their possession. The school was immediately placed on lockdown with additional police units arriving for a thorough search of the buildings. No firearms were located during the search.

Afternoon classes were cancelled, and parents were promptly notified of the lockdown, according to the department.

According to the release, the two students were returned to the Willoughby Police Department. Both students are facing criminal charges.

Willoughby-Eastlake Schools will be conducting a thorough review of the incident.