Two Notre Dame students killed, 1 injured after being hit by car

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Two Notre Dame students were killed and one injured after being hit by a vehicle early Saturday morning.

In a news release Saturday afternoon, the university identified those killed as Valeria Espinel, 19, from Guayaquil, Ecuador, and Olivia Lara Rojas, 19, from Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia, both of whom were first-year students. A third student, a sophomore, is hospitalized.

“On behalf of the entire Notre Dame community, I express our deepest condolences and pray that our students’ families and friends may find God’s grace and solace after so shattering a loss,” University of Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., said in the news release. “We also pray for a full recovery of our student who remains hospitalized as a result of the accident.”

The university earlier in the day worked with local authorities to notify the victims’ families.

The vehicle is believed to have hit the three students, who were walking in the street, and then crashed into a house. There are no sidewalks in that area.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

