Two nurses wounded in shooting at Texas hospital, suspect in custody

A suspect was in custody Saturday after two nurses were wounded, one of them critically, during a shooting inside a Texas hospital.

Gunfire erupted in the halls of Methodist Dallas Medical Center around 11:15 a.m., WFAA reported. When authorities arrived on the scene, they discovered two hospital employees with gunshot wounds near the labor and delivery area.

A hospital police officer reportedly shot the suspected gunman, who was then taken into custody.

Authorities have not yet released any information regarding a motive for the shooting. The suspect and the victims’ names have also not been released.

The violence in Dallas is reminiscent of a shooting inside an Oklahoma hospital that took place in June. A gunman killed four people during the attack, including a doctor who had performed surgery on his back. The shooter, who had complained about pain following the procedure, killed himself before he could be taken in to custody.