Two NY men charged with attempting to steal cooking oil

Sep. 27—EXETER — Two men from New York were arrested early Wednesday morning on charges they intended to steal cooking oil from a Wyoming Avenue restaurant.

Wyoming Area Regional Police charged Pedro Rafael Hilario Rosso, 39, of Lyndhurst, and Elmys Andres Ferreras, 30, of Bronx, with loitering and prowling at night, possessing instruments of crime, criminal trespass and criminal attempt to commit theft.

According to the report, a Wyoming Area Regional police officer on patrol spotted a Ford van that matched the description of a vehicle involved in prior cooking oil thefts in the area just before 3 a.m.

The officer followed the Ford that pulled into the rear of Pizza L'Oven when the restaurant was closed for business.

Rosso and Ferreras were observed exiting the van and stood in front of the vehicle.

As the officer approached the pair, one of them threw an item under the van.

Both men remained silent when the officer inquired what they were doing.

The officer detected a strong odor of cooking oil emitting from the van.

When the doors were opened, the cargo area had a large plastic tank with an attached vacuum pump with oil leaking out of it, according to the police report.

A black crow bar was found under the van police suspect was used to pry open lids of oil storage containers.

Rosso and Ferreras were arraigned by District Judge Thomas Malloy of Wilkes-Barre and jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $25,000 bail, each.

Any business that had cooking oil stolen is to call Wyoming Area Regional Police at 570-654-3001.