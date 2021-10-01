Two NYPD cops, retired officer arrested in tow-truck bribe scheme

A pair of NYPD cops took thousands of dollars in bribes in exchange for steering business to a recently retired colleague’s tow-trucking business in Queens, prosecutors charged Friday.

Officers James Davneiro, 42, and Giancarlo Osma, 39, are accused of improperly arranging for Michael Perri’s company to tow broken down vehicles. Davneiro and Osma worked in the 107th Precinct in Fresh Meadows. Perri, 32, worked alongside the cops until retiring in June 2020, according to an indictment unsealed in Brooklyn Federal Court.

The feds said the crooked arrangement lasted a year, with Perri funneling cash payments to the cops. The bust is the second one in the last six months featuring NYPD cops accused of a tow-trucking scheme.

“These defendants disgraced their badges and betrayed the public trust and their oaths as police officers by lining their pockets with cash bribes,” said acting U.S. Attorney Jacquelyn Kasulis.

In March, Davneiro and Osma arranged for Perri’s company to tow at least one vehicle, bypassing NYPD protocol, prosecutors said. Less than a month later, Perri allegedly paid Osma $1,600.

In April and May, the officers illegally arranged for Perri’s company to tow cars at least seven times — and Perri gave them $1,000 each in exchange, according to the indictment.

The investigation began with NYPD Internal Affairs, which referred the case to the feds.

“The NYPD cleans its own house,” said NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea.

The arrests came just five months after three other Queens cops from the 105th Precinct were busted in a similar scheme, with one now-retired officer, Robert Smith, allegedly calling himself one of the “most corrupt cops in the 105.” Prosecutors alleged that Smith made repeated racist comments on text messages.

Smith and his cohort were arrested on May 11 — the same day that Davneiro and Osma directed a disable vehicle to Perri’s business, prosecutors said.

The May 11 towing is the final one charged in the indictment, though it’s not clear if Davneiro and Osma stopped steering business to Perri after hearing about their arrested colleagues.