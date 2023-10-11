Two NYPD cops wounded stopping man with knife at Bronx subway stop

One NYPD cop was stabbed in the arm and another was slashed as they apprehended an man armed with a knife at a Bronx subway station early Wednesday, police said.

The NYPD Transit officers were responding a 911 call about a man threatening commuters with a knife at the Pelham Parkway station near Cruger Ave. when they saw the armed suspect on the north-bound No. 5 platform, cops and union officials said.

When the 40-year-old suspect saw the two officers, he charged at them swinging the knife, police said.

A woman officer suffered a puncture wound to her arm in the attack. Her partner, a man, suffered a slash wound to the chin. The officers were wounded as they grappled the suspect to the ground and took him into custody, police said.

Both cops were taken to Jacobi Hospital where they were treated and released.

Members of the Police Benevolent Association showed up at Jacobi to lend their support.

“Our @NYPDTransit members who were slashed trying to apprehend an unhinged perp who was menacing straphangers with a knife on a Bronx subway platform,” the union wrote Wednesday on the social media platform X. “Thankful that both cops will be OK.”

Charges against the armed suspect were pending Wednesday.