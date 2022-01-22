Two NYPD officers shot in Harlem

(Independent)

Two New York City Police Department officers were shot responding to a domestic violence call in Harlem on Friday.

Several outlets have reported that both officers were fatally shot. The office of New York City Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD officials have not confirmed their deaths.

A suspect was also shot, though their condition was not immediately clear.

The NYPD officers are third and fourth to be shot in the line of duty this week.

Mayor Adams is meeting with police officials at Harlem Hospital, where he is expected to hold a briefing later tonight, according to his office.

“My heart is with Harlem, the officers and their families, and [NYPD] after tonight’s tragic shooting,” New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Twitter. “My team is ready to support [Mayor Adams] in any way necessary.”

The shootings on 21 January come one day after a detective suffered what officials called a potential “career-ending injury” after he was shot in the leg. On Tuesday, an officer was shot in the leg during an incident in The Bronx.

A total of five NYPD officers have been shot within the first few weeks of 2022.

This is a breaking news story. More follows...