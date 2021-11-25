Two NYPD officers shot in the Bronx

Two police officers were shot and wounded in the Bronx Wednesday night, authorities said.

The officers were responding to a call for a person with a gun about 8 p.m. near E. 187th St. and Beaumont Ave. in Belmont, sources said.

One of the cops was shot in the arm, the other in the leg, sources said. Both were taken to St. Barnabas Hospital and were expected to recover, sources said.

Police took a man into custody at the scene and brought him to the 48th Precinct stationhouse, sources said.