Two NYPD officers shot in Brownsville, Brooklyn gunfire

Two NYPD officers were shot in Brooklyn Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The gunfire rang out near the corner of Bergen St. and Saratoga Ave. in Brownsville just after 3:25 p.m., cops said.

One of the officers was shot in the hand and the other was hit in the foot, police said.

Both officers were taken to Kings County Hospital, and were reported in stable condition, said law enforcement sources.

The NYPD asked people to avoid the area as they investigate the shooting, police said in a post on X.

This is a developing story and will be updated.