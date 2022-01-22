Two NYPD officers die in shooting while responding to domestic violence call in Harlem

Two NYPD officers died when they responded to a domestic violence call at a Manhattan apartment on Friday, police and sources said.

The officers responded at about 6:30 p.m. to a 911 domestic violence report involving a woman and a son fighting in an apartment on W. 135th St. near Malcolm X Blvd. in Harlem, sources said.

When they arrived at the first-floor apartment, shots flew.

“They went into the building and it jumped off,” said neighbor Garrett Fowler, 62. “There were two guys being brought out of the building on stretchers. They weren’t moving at all.”

The wounded officers were rushed to Harlem Hospital, but they could not be saved, sources said.

A suspect was also shot in the melee, police said.

Officers were called to the same apartment for a domestic violence call in August, sources said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.