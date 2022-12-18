Two NYPD recruits caught having sex in Police Academy bathroom: sources

A tryst in a Police Academy bathroom threatens the careers of two NYPD recruits, law enforcement sources said Saturday.

The recruits — identified as Javon Latibeaudiere, 26, and Madelin Ramirez Solano, 21 — allegedly had sex a bathroom at the New York City Police Academy in College Point, Queens, the sources said.

Police said they are investigating the incident.

Latibeaudiere and Solano were suspended from their jobs on Friday, said sources.

They joined the department in July, and were undergoing training as members of an NYPD recruit class set to graduate on Dec. 30, said law enforcement sources.