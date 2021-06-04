Two off-duty APD officers charged with DWI

Jun. 4—Two off-duty Albuquerque police officers were charged with DWI in separate incidents in the metro area last month.

Authorities say one officer was driving an unmarked police vehicle in Sandoval County and the other was in an ATV crash on the West Side that left his wife with "life-threatening injuries."

Donald Correia, 48, is charged with misdemeanor DWI, tampering with evidence and negligent use of a deadly weapon in a May 29 crash.

Nicholas Laskar, 44, is charged with aggravated DWI and failure to maintain traffic lane in a May 24 incident.

It is unclear if either man has an attorney.

"We take DWI allegations very seriously and the department will conduct an Internal Affairs investigation in addition to the criminal investigation that is underway," Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said in a statement.

He said Correia is on administrative assignment and Laskar is on administrative leave "pending the outcome of the IA investigation."

Gallegos said officer Correia has been on the force since November 2007 and serves on the Aviation Unit where he was training to be a helicopter pilot.

Gallegos could not provide details of officer Laskar's position or seniority in the department but said he is "eligible to retire."

The most recent incident was over Memorial Day weekend when police were called to an ATV crash on the West Side and found one of their own at the scene.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court:

Officers were called to the crash in the 11000 block of Pinzon, north of McMahon and Universe NW. The responding officer recognized Correia, with a bandage on his head, who called the responding officer by name and smelled of alcohol.

Correia drove the ATV back home after the crash and then returned to the scene on foot. A witness told police Correia and his wife both smelled of alcohol and Correia had a gun on him when the crash occurred.

Correia told police his wife had been driving but that "they should not have been" and she crashed. "He said several times that he wasn't driving," an officer wrote.

Story continues

Correia told police he drove the ATV back home and drank "whatever he had left" of Fireball whiskey. An officer noticed Correia's breath smelled "nothing like Fireball" and he had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.

"(Correia) went back and forth about what happened and told me he was done talking and to do what we had to do," an officer wrote.

The officer was told that the case would be a misdemeanor based on a consultation with the District Attorney's Office. Correia gave two breath samples, one "0.8 or greater and less (than) 0.16" and one "0.16 or greater."

"(Correia) did not ask for a second test," the officer wrote. Correia was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center.

The other incident occurred less than a week earlier during a traffic stop near Zia Pueblo.

According to a criminal complaint and an incident report:

A Sandoval County Deputy responded around 5 p.m. to a DWI-related traffic stop on U.S. 550 near milepost 19. A Zia Pueblo Police Officer told the deputy she was working the checkpoint at the pueblo when a driver reported a gray car "weaving on the roadway."

The officer found the car and made the traffic stop because of the driver's failure to maintain lanes. The driver, Laskar, told the deputy he had not had anything to drink but police say he smelled like alcohol, had "groggy, slurred speech" and delayed response to questions.

Laskar failed multiple sobriety tests and, at one point, used his car for balance. Laskar at first refused to give a breath test but almost two hours later blew a 0.20.

"(Laskar) did not want to give a breath test after seeing his first result," the deputy wrote.

The car Laskar was driving, an unmarked police unit, was released to the city of Albuquerque. Laskar was booked into the Sandoval County Detention Center.