Two officers facing state trial in death of George Floyd seek a change in venue

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TheGrio Staff
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • George Floyd
    African American man who was a victim of police violence in the United States, killed by Derek Chauvin
  • Derek Chauvin
    American former police officer who murdered George Floyd

May 25 marked the two-year anniversary of Floyd’s death, reigniting worldwide news coverage of the killing

Two former Minneapolis police officers charged in connection with the killing of George Floyd are concerned that the publicity could make it impossible to select a “fair and impartial jury” for the upcoming state trial.

Attorneys for Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng appeared in court Tuesday morning to ask Judge Peter Cahill to delay and relocate their trial. Per Associated Press, Thao, Kueng, and former officer Thomas Lane were charged with depriving Floyd of his right to medical care when Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes while he was handcuffed and lying face down on the street on May 25, 2020.

The four former Minneapolis Police officers charged over the death of George Floyd are pictured: (from left) Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane. (Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office)
The four former Minneapolis Police officers charged over the death of George Floyd are pictured: (from left) Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane. (Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office)

Thao, Kueng, and Lane are all charged with aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter and murder in connection to Floyd’s death. Their trial is set to begin in downtown Minneapolis in two weeks, Star Tribune reports.

Earlier this month, Lane accepted a plea deal and agreed to a three-year sentence. Chauvin was convicted of murder last year in state court and pleaded guilty in December in the federal case.

May 25 marked the two-year anniversary of Floyd’s death, reigniting worldwide news coverage of the killing. Thao’s attorney Robert Paule noted in recently filed documents in Hennepin County Court that “overwhelming pretrial publicity” would “violate Mr. Thao’s state and federal constitutional rights to a jury trial with a fair and impartial jury.”

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin poses for a booking photo after being found guilty on all three charges in the murder of George Floyd. (Photo by Minnesota Department of Corrections via Getty Images)
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin poses for a booking photo after being found guilty on all three charges in the murder of George Floyd. (Photo by Minnesota Department of Corrections via Getty Images)

The defense team says a “litany of ongoing developments” related to the case “could taint the jury pool,” citing the settling of civil rights lawsuits and public comments from media influencers and politicians like Attorney General Keith Ellison, according to the report. The attorneys would like a venue change out of Hennepin County.

Thomas Plunkett, Kueng’s attorney, wants to move the trial to Olmsted or Dakota County. The prosecutor asked the judge to reject the request.

“Very little has really changed since your Honor denied previous motions,” said Assistant Attorney General Matthew Frank.

“We have faith in the ability of jurors to take their job seriously and do it fairly,” Frank said.

Back in February, Lane, Thao, and Kueng were convicted of violating Floyd’s civil rights in a federal trial. If a change of venue is denied, the attorneys would like the state trial delayed one year to allow for the publicity to fade.

If the motions for a venue change or continuance are denied, jury selection will begin on June 14, with opening statements slated for July 5. The trial is expected to last into early August.

Kueng, Lane, and Thao have not yet faced sentencing following their conviction in federal court in February for violating Floyd’s civil rights and causing his death. According to the report, the sentencing will likely take place after the state’s trial is wrapped.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!

The post Two officers facing state trial in death of George Floyd seek a change in venue appeared first on TheGrio.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Two Minneapolis residents file lawsuits against ex-officer who killed Floyd

    Two Black Minneapolis residents on Tuesday filed federal civil rights lawsuits against Derek Chauvin, the white former police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd, alleging he had dealt with them similarly in the past. John Pope Jr and Zoya Code claimed racism and civil rights violations in the lawsuits, lawyers representing them told reporters. Floyd, a Black man suspected of passing a counterfeit bill, was killed in May 2020 when Chauvin knelt on his neck as three other officers watched.

  • Barack and Michelle Obama Honor George Floyd: "Let's Recommit to the Work of Change"

    Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama are remembering George Floyd on the two-year anniversary of his murder. On April 20, 2021, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted and sentenced to 22 years in prison for charges related to Floyd's death.

  • New federal lawsuits target ex-cop who killed George Floyd

    Two Minnesotans filed federal civil rights lawsuits Tuesday against the city of Minneapolis and Derek Chauvin, alleging they were traumatized when the former police officer used his “signature move” of kneeling on their necks — the same way that he killed George Floyd. John Pope Jr. was just 14 in September 2017 when he says Chauvin subjected him to gratuitous force while responding to a domestic assault report. The other case alleges Chauvin used excessive force against Zoya Code in June 2017 after she allegedly tried to strangle her mother with an extension cord.

  • Most people support abortion staying legal, but that may not matter in making law

    The Supreme Court is set to soon rule on the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health case, nearly one month after a leaked draft majority opinion showed the court might uphold a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Ruling to uphold this ban could undo women’s constitutional right to abortion, guaranteed by Roe v. Wade in 1973, and throw the decision back to states. Most Americans do not support overturning Roe v. Wade, and have held this opinion for some time. About 61% of Ame

  • 10-year-old fatally shoots a woman her mom was fighting with, cops say

    A 10-year-old girl fatally shot a woman at an Orlando apartment complex, and her mother is now behind bars, police said Tuesday.

  • State of the City: Rockford mayor makes crime reduction a 'top priority' again

    Public safety dominated a wide-ranging State of the City address on Tuesday delivered by Mayor Tom McNamara to Rockford City Council.

  • Mykolaiv region: SSU detained the Head of hromada and the deputy - suspects of treason

    IRYNA BALACHUK - MONDAY, 30 MAY 2022, 20:06 Security Service of Ukraine [SSU] officers detained the head of the Pervomaisk Amalgamated Territorial Community (hromada) of Mykolaiv Oblast and the deputy of the Pervomaisk village council on suspicion of treason.

  • For one Uvalde couple, a very welcome presidential landing right across the street

    As President Biden's motorcade zoomed past Mario and Agnes Quintanilla's longtime Uvalde home Sunday, she snapped pictures from their front lawn while he waved a big homemade sign reading, "President Biden thank you for your support!"

  • Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi on Why They Are Helping Save Rwanda’s Gorillas

    Ellen DeGeneres may have just wrapped her last gig of 19 years — the final episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show aired May 26 — but she’s already making moves for the future. That’s thanks to wife Portia de Rossi, who came up with the ultimate gift four years ago when the host turned 60: […]

  • Ex-MPD Officer Derek Chauvin facing new lawsuits

    New lawsuits allege that ex-Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin used excessive force during a domestic dispute in 2017.

  • 2022 NBA Finals: Could Marcus Smart-Steph Curry incident bleed into series?

    Celtics guard Marcus Smart became public enemy No. 1 in the Bay Area after accidentally injuring Warriors star Stephen Curry while diving for a loose ball in March. Here's a refresher on that encounter and how it could boil over into the NBA Finals.

  • A curtain falls

    I bid adieu to 'The Week'

  • Man who fired shots at family accused of attempted murder 2 months later, records show

    A man charged with firing shots at a family he "had a beef" with is accused of almost severing a woman's legs when he allegedly beat her with a pickaxe two months later.

  • KCPD officer in Greitens ride-along is son of a city council member, court records show

    Kansas City police are investigating the April ride-along that included former Gov. Eric Greitens.

  • Black Lives Matter providing $1.4M to nonprofit founded by Michael Brown’s mother

    The Black Lives Matter organization provided $1.4 million in grant money to a nonprofit founded by the mother of Michael […] The post Black Lives Matter providing $1.4M to nonprofit founded by Michael Brown’s mother appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Letters to the Editor: Uvalde police failed. So much for 'good guys with guns'

    If police won't respond swiftly enough to stop a mass shooting, the only way to ensure our safety is to prevent assault weapons from being sold.

  • U.S. Supreme Court blocks Texas law restraining social media companies

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday blocked a Texas law that bars large social media companies from banning or censoring users based on "viewpoint," siding with two technology industry groups that have argued that the Republican-backed measure would turn platforms into "havens of the vilest expression imaginable." The justices, in a 5-4 decision, granted a request by NetChoice and the Computer & Communications Industry Association, which count Facebook, Twitter and YouTube as members, to block the law while litigation continues after a lower court on May 11 let it go into effect. The industry groups sued to try to block the law, challenging it as a violation of the free speech rights of companies, including to editorial discretion on their platforms, under the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment.

  • Prince Philip’s belated birthday bash celebrated on the table where he was born

    He would regularly object to reports he had been born on the kitchen table - pointing out that it was actually the much more refined dining table of his childhood home in Corfu.

  • Lakers reportedly plan on keeping Russell Westbrook

    The Lakers may have changed their tune on wanting to trade Russell Westbrook.

  • How Vladimir Putin turned Orwell’s 1984 into a reality

    It was a familiar scene from Ukraine’s frontlines: a tatty Soviet-era apartment block ripped apart by one of Vladimir Putin’s missiles. Inside one wrecked flat, where shrapnel was still embedded in the walls, a pair of retired academics were clearing their bookshelves, piling up two lifetimes’ worth of reading before moving out for good.