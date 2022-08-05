Two officers injured during incident on Pittsburgh’s South Side

Two Pittsburgh police officers were injured while responding to an incident in Pittsburgh’s South Side.

Allegheny County dispatchers issued police, fire and EMS personnel to the intersection of 11th Street and East Carson Street for reports of a man who was acting violently and making threats.

The officers were called to the scene at around 2:39 p.m.

Authorities said the man began to fight officers while they attempted to arrest him.

One officer had injuries on his face, and the other possibly has a broken wrist.

The man was arrested and is currently being held at the Allegheny County Jail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

