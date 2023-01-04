Two officers injured following pursuit arrest

Jan. 4—PLYMOUTH — A Wilkes-Barre man initiated a pursuit reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph on multiple residential streets that ended with his arrest after a struggle with several police officers Monday night.

Wesley James Autrey Jr., 48, of South Franklin Street, was found with 26 packages bags of suspected crack cocaine, five packaged bags of suspected cocaine and more than $1,200 cash when he was arrested in the area of 80 Oak St., Wilkes-Barre, according to court records.

Police in Plymouth in court records say Autrey initiated a pursuit for failing to use a turn signal and making an illegal turn at Washington Avenue and East Main Street at about 10:40 p.m.

Autrey sped at a high rate of speed turning onto Eno, Willow and Walnut streets passing through multiple stop signs, court records say.

Police allege Autrey drove in excess of 75 mph on the residential streets in Plymouth, turning onto Center Avenue, East Main Street and the Carey Avenue Bridge where he hit more than 100 mph as he entered Hanover Township.

Autrey turned onto Lyndwood Avenue, Claymont Street and Plymouth Avenue and back onto West End Road before entering Wilkes-Barre on Carey Avenue, court records say.

The pursuit continued as Autrey turned onto Willow Street where an officer lost sight of the vehicle.

Two other officers spotted Autrey turning onto Carey Avenue and then Carlisle, Sturdevant streets before turning back onto Carey Avenue and turning onto Lawrence Street going the wrong direction, court records say.

Autrey allegedly turned onto Firwood Avenue and onto Oak Street where he stopped.

Police in court records say Autrey abandoned the vehicle and attempted to escape on foot.

When officers caught up to him, Autrey began a struggle before he was arrested.

Two officers sustained injuries in the struggle with Autrey, court records say.

Police allege the cash and suspected crack cocaine and cocaine were found in Autrey's pockets.

Autrey was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Carmody in Luzerne County Central Court on two counts each of aggravated assault, simple assault, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count each of fleeing or attempting to elude police, possessing with intent to deliver a controlled substance, disorderly conduct, harassment and multiple traffic offenses. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $50,000 bail.