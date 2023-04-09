Two officers killed following traffic stop in Wisconsin, DOJ says

An investigation is underway after police say two officers were killed during a traffic stop in Cameron, Wis. where gunfire was exchanged, according to a news release from the state’s Department of Justice.

The incident occurred Saturday afternoon at approximately 3:38 p.m. in Barron County when a Chetek police officer was conducting a traffic stop.

After the shots were fired, one Chetek police officer and one Cameron police officer were pronounced dead at the scene. The other person involved was taken to a hospital but later died, per the release.

The Division of Criminal Investigation is reviewing evidence, and says there is no ongoing threat to the community.

