Two officers pull unconscious man from burning vehicle in Worcester

Two Police officers from Worcester jumped into action Monday morning and saved the life of a young man after he was trapped inside his burning car.

According to police, an officer was driving near the Southwest Common Plaza in Worcester around 1 a.m. when she noticed a car flipped on its roof and on fire.

A 22-year-old man was buckled up in the driver’s seat and appeared to be unconscious as he was not responding to the officer, police said.

The officer then pried the passenger door open but was unable to reach the buckle due to the flames. When a second officer arrived on the scene they began to cut the seatbelt and pull the man out of the fiery car to a safe spot.

A few minutes later, the entire vehicle was engulfed in flames. The man was rushed to a local area hospital for serious injuries.

The investigation indicates that the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed with his lights off and hit a large boulder causing the vehicle to roll over multiple times.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW