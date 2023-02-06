Officers, suspect shot in Lawrence County identified

Update: This article was updated with additional information from the Indiana State Police on Feb. 6, 2023.

Two police officers were shot in Lawrence County during a traffic stop early Sunday morning, according to the Indiana State Police.

Both officers suffered injuries and were hospitalized, while the suspect was killed after officers returned fire.

The officers were identified as Lawrence County Sheriff's Deputy Joshua Rhoades and Mitchell Police Officer Christian Anderson. The suspect killed was Anthony Richmond, 29, of West Baden Springs, according to state police.

Around 3:15 a.m., a Lawrence County Sheriff’s deputy made a traffic stop at the 4800 block of State Road 37 near a gas station, according to ISP.

Two other officers then arrived at the scene to assist with the stop and a K9 used during the stop alerted officers to possible narcotics in the car. Officers searched the vehicle and found narcotics, ISP said.

ISP stated as officers attempted to put Richmond in handcuffs, he fled across State Road 37. Officers chased him and the suspect drew a handgun began firing at officers, hitting two. One of the officers fired back and hit Richmond.

Emergency medical aid arrived at the scene and provided medical attention to both the officers and the suspect, ISP said.

Richmond was loaded into an ambulance and pronounced dead, according to ISP.

Rhoades, who has been with the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office for five years, suffered two gunshot wounds and has since been released from the hospital.

Anderson, an officer with the Mitchell Police Department for three years, suffered one gunshot wound and remained at an Indianapolis hospital in stable condition.

The shooting was captured on the officers' body cameras and investigators are reviewing the footage. The Indiana State Police is the lead investigating agency.

