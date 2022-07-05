Two officers shot after 'security incident' in Philadelphia
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two Philadelphia police officers were shot after a "security incident" near the Benjamin Franklin Parkway as thousands of people celebrated a Fourth of July concert and fireworks show, local officials and media said.
"There is a security incident on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway," emergency authorities said. NBC Philadelphia said two police officers were shot.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Kim Coghill)