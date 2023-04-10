Two officers, suspect dead in Barron County shooting

Apr. 9—CAMERON — Two police officers and a suspect are dead in a shooting that occurred in Cameron on Saturday.

According to the state Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation:

A Cameron police officer and a Chetek police officer were killed at the scene. The suspect was taken to an area hospital, where the person later died.

At approximately 3:38 p.m. Saturday, a Chetek officer conducted a traffic stop. During the traffic stop, gunfire was exchanged. During that shooting, the officers were shot and killed.

There is no further threat to the public.

The Division of Criminal Investigation is handling the investigation. None of the identities of the deceased have been released.

The Barron County Sheriff's Office, Rusk County Sheriff's Office, Department of Natural Resources, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Wisconsin State Crime Lab are assisting with the investigation.

After the conclusion of the investigation, all reports will be turned over to the Barron County district attorney's office.