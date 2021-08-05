Two officers treated after drug exposure

Henry Culvyhouse, The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.
·1 min read

Aug. 5—ASHLAND — Two Ashland Police officers were treated Tuesday following an exposure to suspected fentanyl at a traffic stop, according to the department.

Both officers were taken to King's Daughter Medical Center and released following the incident, APD said.

Court records show at around 2:21 p.m. Tuesday, officers stopped a 2000 Buick Regal in the 2800 block of Winchester Avenue due to a seat belt violation. Police said 36-year-old Joshua Knipp was sitting in the back seat of the car with a folded piece of paper in his hand — a common way to package heroin.

He then tried to stuff the paper in his pocket, an arrest citation states.

When asked for his ID, Knipp replied, "you don't need to know it," according to a citation.

After being told multiple times to exit the vehicle, Knipp refused and had to be pulled out of the car, records show.

During the scuffle, "a powdery substance exploded" onto Knipp and the officers, the court records state.

Following Knipp's arrest, officers found the folded piece of paper containing a white substance, believed to be either fentanyl or meth, records show.

In a Facebook post released Wednesday, APD thanked Boyd County EMS and the Boyd County Detention Center "for their prompt and professional response."

"We would also like to thank ServPro who decontaminated the officers' vehicles and uniforms as an act of kindness," the post read. "This made a bad day better."

Knipp was subsequently charged with first-offense simple possession of a first-degree drug, tampering with physical evidence and resisting arrest.

He is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The group rescuing pets orphaned by Covid in Indonesia

    Animals without anyone to care for them has become a real issue in the pandemic in Indonesia.

  • What legal experts say will be needed to charge Cuomo criminally

    The investigation's findings may pave the way for a criminal probe after Albany's top prosecutor said his office would "welcome any victim" to come forward.

  • Police arrested an accused rioter who dressed like George Washington when storming the US Capitol

    "I am unsure of the gentleman's first name but ... he was inside the Capitol and was dressed as George Washington," an anonymous tip said.

  • Two Texas Congressmen Arrested at Voting-Rights Protest in Washington

    Two Texas Congressman, Reps Al Green and Ron Reynolds, were arrested during a voting-rights protest in Washington on August 3.The congressmen were among activists, black religious leaders, and over 100 state legislators who rallied outside the Capitol on Tuesday to urge the Senate to delay its summer recess until passing the For the People Act, which aims to expand Americans’ access to the ballot box.Congressman Al Green, who represents Texas’s 9th Congressional district, was arrested for blocking traffic, according to local media. Capitol Police cited the congressman’s offence as crowding, obstructing or incommoding, and he received a $50 fine.Footage shows protesters singing “We Shall Overcome” and chanting “the people, united, will never be defeated,” in response to the congressmen’s arrest.Rep Ron Reynolds, representing Texas’s District 27, wrote on social media that he was arrested while “peacefully protesting against voter suppression, protecting access to the ballot and preserving our precious right to vote”.In a social media post, Rep Al Green said, “I’d do it all again in the name of voting rights.”“Texas Democrats are still risking it all to protect our democracy – including facing arrest for protesting to defend our right to vote,” the state’s Democratic Party wrote on social media on Tuesday. “We proudly stand with @ronereynolds and @RepAlGreen for being unapologetic voices for our rights during this movement. #GoodTrouble”. Credit: Congressman Al Green via Storyful

  • Novavax seeks COVID-19 vaccine use in India ahead of US

    Vaccine maker Novavax announced Thursday it has asked regulators in India, Indonesia and the Philippines to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine -- offering its shot to developing countries before vaccine-flush rich ones. U.S.-based Novavax partnered with the Serum Institute of India to apply in the three countries, and plans later this month to also seek the World Health Organization review needed to be part of the COVAX global vaccine program. Novavax CEO Stanley Erck called the submissions an “important step toward access to millions of doses of a safe and effective vaccine for countries with an urgent need to control the pandemic.”

  • California spending billions to house homeless in hotels

    When homeless outreach workers first visited her encampment under a Los Angeles highway overpass last fall, Veronica Perez was skeptical of their offer of not just a bed, but a furnished apartment complete with meals, counseling and the promise of some stability in her life. “They said they had housing for me, but it just didn’t seem real," Perez said. Perez, 57, had been sleeping in cars or tents all over Southern California since she lost her job at a storage facility three years ago and couldn't pay her rent.

  • 'All out effort' for 50% electric vehicles by 2030 -Biden

    "We are proposing a blue collar blueprint to rebuild America," Biden said.Biden's 50% goal and the automakers' 40-50% aspiration includes battery electric, fuel cell and plug-in hybrid vehicles that also have a gasoline-engine.

  • Biden Just Changed the EV Game. Big Gains May Be Ahead.

    Airlines restore routes in hopes business travelers will return, New York International Auto Show canceled over coronavirus spikes, Bayer makes third pharma bet in two years, and other news to start your day.

  • Texas Democratic Rep. Al Green and state lawmaker arrested at Capitol voting rights protest

    Texas Democratic Rep. Al Green was arrested along with a state lawmaker while protesting outside the Capitol and Supreme Court buildings in support of voting rights on Tuesday.Why it matters: Green is the latest of several Democratic lawmakers arrested while protesting for voting rights in the U.S. Capitol in recent weeks. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Reps. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.), Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas) and Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio), chair of the Con

  • Hillsong megachurch co-founder Brian Houston charged in Australia child sex abuse case

    Australian police have accused Hillsong co-founder Brian Houston of concealing the sexual abuse of a young boy.

  • Dump truck drivers die after a fiery collision near the Catawba River, CMPD says

    One driver went off road, overcorrected, slid sideways before hitting the oncoming driver, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

  • A Florida woman exposed herself on a flight and had to be removed from the plane by officers, police say

    The police said officers removed a woman from a plane at Rapid City Regional Airport in South Dakota after she exposed herself and kicked an officer.

  • Florida woman was unruly on the plane. Things only got worse on the ground, cops say

    A Florida woman made quite a scene on a trip to South Dakota last Friday night.

  • Family of missing Pleasanton runner react to his death

    "Hug your families because you never know what is going to happen in the next moment." The family of a runner who went missing in Pleasanton thanked the community for their support after a body matching his description was found.

  • Police say missing runner may have suffered injury, heat stress

    The autopsy results for the body believed to be missing Pleasanton runner Philip Kreycik are expected in the next few days.

  • 1966 death of heiress' employee under renewed scrutiny

    When Doris Duke, a fabulously wealthy tobacco and power company heiress, ran over and killed a longtime employee and confidant at her Newport, Rhode Island, mansion in 1966, police took her at her word that it was an accident. Bob Walker, a Marine Corps veteran, says he was there the day Duke killed 42-year-old Eduardo Tirella, driving into him twice with a 2-ton station wagon as he screamed below it. Peter Lance, an author and journalist whose meticulously researched book, “Homicide at Rough Point,” investigated the killing and recently interviewed Walker, who was 13 years old in 1966.

  • After her arrest on an incest charge, Chris Chan is being categorized as male in jail despite being a trans woman

    Christine Weston Chandler, known as Chris Chan, has been charged with incest after audio leaked that appeared to show her discussing her mother.

  • Man accused of murder in Arlington slaying. He says he was just listening to music.

    A man stabbed 59-year-old Roberto Lopez in his chest on July 6 at a convenience store gas pump, police said.

  • Deputy who received Medal of Valor killed in off-duty job at car lot, Kentucky cops say

    The Louisville police chief said the deputy was targeted and ambushed.

  • Multiple Disney employees were arrested in an underage sex sting in Florida, law-enforcement officials say

    They are among 17 people charged in "Operation Child Protector," law-enforcement officials in Florida said.