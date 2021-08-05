Two officers treated after drug exposure

Aug. 5—ASHLAND — Two Ashland Police officers were treated Tuesday following an exposure to suspected fentanyl at a traffic stop, according to the department.

Both officers were taken to King's Daughter Medical Center and released following the incident, APD said.

Court records show at around 2:21 p.m. Tuesday, officers stopped a 2000 Buick Regal in the 2800 block of Winchester Avenue due to a seat belt violation. Police said 36-year-old Joshua Knipp was sitting in the back seat of the car with a folded piece of paper in his hand — a common way to package heroin.

He then tried to stuff the paper in his pocket, an arrest citation states.

When asked for his ID, Knipp replied, "you don't need to know it," according to a citation.

After being told multiple times to exit the vehicle, Knipp refused and had to be pulled out of the car, records show.

During the scuffle, "a powdery substance exploded" onto Knipp and the officers, the court records state.

Following Knipp's arrest, officers found the folded piece of paper containing a white substance, believed to be either fentanyl or meth, records show.

In a Facebook post released Wednesday, APD thanked Boyd County EMS and the Boyd County Detention Center "for their prompt and professional response."

"We would also like to thank ServPro who decontaminated the officers' vehicles and uniforms as an act of kindness," the post read. "This made a bad day better."

Knipp was subsequently charged with first-offense simple possession of a first-degree drug, tampering with physical evidence and resisting arrest.

He is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.

