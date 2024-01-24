Two new offshore wind developers coming to New Jersey waters as BPU gives green light

TRENTON — New Jersey officials approved two new offshore wind projects off the Jersey Shore on Wednesday, projects they expect would power 1.8 million homes across the state.

The state Board of Public Utilities approved offshore wind renewable energy certificates, or ORECs, to Leading Light Wind, a 2,400-megawatt project about 40 miles offshore, and Attentive Energy Two, a 1,342-megawatt project southeast of Sea Girt.

Leading Light Wind, a partnership between Chicago-based renewable energy developer Invenergy and New York-based co-developer energyRe, is expected to begin construction in 2028 and be in operation by 2031, according to the company's website.

Attentive Energy Two, a partnership between France-based TotalEnergies and offshore wind company Corio, will power about 600,000 homes, according to the company's website. Its partner project, Attentive Energy One, will benefit New York's electricity grid and power about 700,000 in the Empire State.

The projects join Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind in benefitting New Jersey's electrical grid. Atlantic Shores is developing a 1,510-megawatt project off Atlantic City.

New Jersey's first awarded offshore wind projects, Ocean Wind 1 and 2 by Denmark-based Ørsted, stopped development last year after the company blamed high interest rates and supply chain bottlenecks.

"From day one, the BPU (Board of Public Utilities) has been committed to achieving Gov. (Phil) Murphy's clean energy goals and in spite of some setbacks, we're on track," BPU President Christine Guhl-Sadovy said Wednesday.

In 2022, Murphy set a goal to have 11,000 megawatts of offshore wind energy powering New Jersey by 2040.

"If anything, this (offshore wind) solicitation award shows that we're moving full steam ahead," Guhl-Sadovy said. "These two projects will help cement New Jersey's position as an offshore wind leader and bring the clean energy and economic benefits to our state that have been such a critical part of Governor Murphy's agenda."

