Two Ohio men charged in 2017 homicide; killing of Portage residents linked to drug operation

David Hurst, The Tribune-Democrat, Johnstown, Pa.
·1 min read

May 3—Two men with Columbus, Ohio, ties now face charges in the 2017 murder of two Portage-area men whose bodies were discovered dumped alongside Ligonier Pike in 2017.

The state Attorney General's Office announced the charges Friday, saying Marekus Benson and Deandre Callender are Ohio-based East Main Money Gang members who conspired with two previously arrested defendants to kidnap and murder Damien Staniszewski and James Smith over a drug theft.

"Drug trafficking is a dangerous and violent enterprise," Attorney General Josh Shapiro said. "Two men were murdered so these East Main Money Gang members could continue to operate and profit while bringing poison into Pennsylvania communities."

Investigators have said Staniszewski and Smith purchased drugs from the gang in 2017 — and in March, they burglarized a stash house on Boyd Avenue in Johnstown, leaving with cash, drugs and a gun.

Once gang members found out, the men were kidnapped and tortured before being shot dead, state police said in 2018.

Samson Washington, 26, and Devon Wyrick, 24, both of Columbus, Ohio, are already waiting trial on homicide charges in the case. They are accused of gunning down the men in the Ligonier Pike area of Somerset County.

Recommended Stories

  • Game Recap: Nuggets 110, Clippers 104

    The Nuggets defeated the Clippers, 110-104. Nikola Jokic led the way for the Nuggets with 30 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists, while Michael Porter Jr. added 25 points, seven rebounds and five assists in the victory. Kawhi Leonard tallied 16 points, five rebounds and six assists for the Clippers in his return from injury, while Rajon Rondo added a season-high 18 points (8-12 FG), along with five rebounds and five assists in the losing effort. The Nuggets improve to 43-21 on the season, while the Clippers fall to 43-22.

  • US and Nato start to formally withdraw troops from Afghanistan

    The move will bring to an end the US' longest war but prompted a new warning from the Taliban.

  • How to help victims of sexual abuse get justice: Eliminate statute of limitations

    Justice must be available to abuse survivors whenever they are ready to come forward, regardless of geographic boundaries.

  • Mike Tyson's Rise, Fall and Return Documented in Upcoming ABC News Series — Watch the First Trailer

    "Mike Tyson was called 'the Baddest Man on the Planet' because he was the baddest man on the planet," Rosie Perez says in the trailer for Mike Tyson: The Knockout

  • Suspect in custody after 70-year-old man found fatally shot in Prairie Village

    Prairie Village police identified the shooting victim as John Hoffman.

  • Korea Box Office: ‘Waiting For Rain’ Whets Audience Appetite

    Romantic drama “Waiting For Rain” became the fourth local film in as many weeks to head the Korean box office. It held off new release U.S. movie “The Courier.” “Rain” scored $1.05 million from 122,000 admissions over the weekend, giving a five-day total of $1.41 million. Chasing, “The Courier” delivered $756,000 from 88,000 admissions, for […]

  • NHS criticises Instagram over promotion of 'hourglass' drug product

    NHS chiefs have criticised Instagram for allowing the promotion of a dangerous "hourglass figure" supplement. Three senior executives have written to the social media giant demanding it blocks access to accounts showcasing Apetamin, which can cause fatigue, jaundice and liver failure. Previous investigations have revealed that the unlicensed drug is being marketed by influencers as a means of achieving a curvy figure. The letter, from Claire Murdoch, NHS England's national mental health director, and Professor Stephen Powis, national medical director, alongside Kitty Wallace of the Body Dysmorphic Disorder Foundation, said the drug could result in "serious harm". The product was predominantly targeted at younger women and girls, they said. "On behalf of NHS patients, staff and people experiencing body dysmorphic disorder and other mental health conditions, we are concerned about both the physical and mental health impacts of the promotion of this drug and strongly urge you to demonstrate a duty of care for your customers, and clamp down now on this dangerous content," the executives wrote. The letter, addressed personally to Adam Mosseri, the Instagram chief, said that while the site had recently stressed that buying and selling non-medical or prescription drugs was against its policies, many accounts were still active despite being reported. It added: "When such activity was reported - in line with Instagram advice - no action was taken, with a customer service response from your platform claiming that the commercial sale of Apetamin through Instagram accounts did not breach community guidelines." The letter said that the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency had made clear that Apetamin was an "unauthorised medicine which should not be sold, supplied or advertised without a licence", and that "taking unauthorised medicines can have serious health consequences". But it said that a quick search revealed "dozens" of profiles on Instagram selling and advertising the product to potentially millions of users. The popularity of Apetamin has been linked to the vogue for so-called hourglass figures promoted by celebrities such as Kim Kardashian. Girls as young as 12 have reportedly taken the appetite stimulant, which causes extreme drowsiness in some who take it. One woman, who spoke to a BBC Three investigation, said she had gained two stone in a month and a half. The NHS leaders demanded an urgent update on what action Instagram was taking to shut down such accounts and confirm that any content selling or promoting Apetamin would be removed. They also challenged the social media platform to confirm how many accounts and posts had been removed in relation to Apetamin and what steps were currently being taken to protect users from content "likely, or with the potential to, trigger or exacerbate body dysmorphic disorder, eating disorders and other conditions". The letter also asked Instagram to support a recommendation from Sir Simon Stevens, NHS chief executive, that social media firms could contribute more financially to the provision of young people's mental health services that were "increasingly called on to support people whose health problems are linked to damaging online content". In 2019 Instagram said it was banning quick-fix diet product promotions. The company said it would remove any posts that made "miraculous" claims about weight loss and were linked to a commercial promotion.

  • CG: BOS@TEX - 5/2/21

    Condensed Game: David Dahl and Brock Holt provided timely hits in the bottom of the 8th to complete a 5-3 comeback victory for the Rangers

  • Billie Eilish transforms into the epitome of old Hollywood glamour for Vogue cover

    The 19-year-old singer/songwriter is ready for her new era.

  • Republican Sean Parnell expected to run for Senate in Pennsylvania

    The failed 2020 congressional candidate met last week with the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

  • In Mexico autos town, labor rights falter despite U.S. trade deal

    After successfully staging a wildcat strike for higher wages in 2019, many workers at the Tridonex auto-parts plant in the Mexican city of Matamoros, across the border from Texas, set their sights higher: replacing the union that they say failed to fight for them. Six workers at the factory, which refits second-hand car parts for sale in the United States and Canada, told Reuters they felt let down that their union, SITPME, did not back their demands for better pay. About 400 Tridonex workers protested outside a Matamoros labor court last year to be allowed to switch unions.

  • Rare tornado emergency issued overnight as more severe weather is on the way

    A total of 23 reported tornadoes have struck across 4 states -- 18 of them in Mississippi, one in Louisiana, two in Nebraska and one in Colorado. A rare tornado emergency was issued overnight for Tupelo, Mississippi, where the most damage is reported this morning.

  • Wild wreck on opening lap at Texas has Alexander Rossi questioning qualifying call

    After a crash on the opening lap at Texas Motor Speedway eliminated several cars, Alexander Rossi wondered why IndyCar didn't hold qualifying Sunday.

  • 15 iconic moments from Marvel movies that weren't in the script

    From devastating death scenes to hilarious one-liners, some of the film's most iconic moments were unplanned and ended up making the cut.

  • Fox host Maria Bartiromo says China is secretly sending doctors and engineers over the US-Mexico border

    ‘You have to ask, why the CCP is sending these people through the border ... What are they doing when they get here?’

  • Republican senator calls for ‘spirit of forgiveness’ over Capitol riot and says it’s ‘time to move on’

    Roger Marshall, who alleged ‘serious voter fraud’ before insurrection, says ‘it’s time for this country to heal’

  • GOP senator Susan Collins defends claim Trump ‘learned his lesson’ after first impeachment

    Maine Republican voted to convict former president in second trial

  • Biden news – live: US brands China ‘aggressive’ as North Korea says Washington heading for ‘all-out showdown’

    Latest developments from Washington and beyond

  • A black bear killed and part-ate a woman in Colorado - just the fourth fatal mauling since records began 60 years ago

    The woman's body was found covered in bear hair by her boyfriend on a path near Durango, Colorado, on Friday, authorities said.

  • Biden news: North Korea warns of ‘very grave situation’ after president calls country a security threat

    Follow the latest updates below