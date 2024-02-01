Two Oklahoma Higher Education Institutions Receive $4M Grant to Support Low Income and Native Transfer Students

Northeastern State University and Tulsa Community College have been awarded $4M through the Native American Serving Nontribal Institutions (NASNTI) program, seeking to assist low income and Native American transfer students.

The focus of this partnership is to create inclusive pathways for Native students, particularly those facing financial barriers, to transfer seamlessly between institutions. The NASNTI grant is instrumental in implementing various initiatives to ensure the success and retention of these scholars.

“We are excited to be a part of this collaboration with TCC and are eager to see the positive impact this partnership will have for our students, not only on our campuses but also in the broader community,” NSU President Rodney Hanley said.

Seamless transfers between institutions are critical for empowering students in need to make the best choices for their education. These partnerships ensure that institutions have students’ best interest in mind.

“We are grateful for our partnership with NSU in securing this transformative grant. Together, we are committed to breaking down barriers and creating pathways for Native students,” TCC CEO and President Dr. Leigh Goodson said. “This grant enables us to better serve our students, providing them with the resources and support needed to achieve their educational goals.”

According to Dr. Kendra Haggard, NSU Director of Student Engagement, the grant will allow Northeastern to create various transfer and orientation programs, as well as add two full-time positions over the next five years.

“Our goal in receiving this grant is for students to feel welcomed into the RiverHawk family and have an abundance of resources needed to successfully complete their degrees,” Haggard said. “Transfer students make up 54% of our student base so it is important that they feel confident in completing their degrees at NSU.”

Grant funds will also be used to secure student volunteers and leaders, create programs for students throughout each semester, purchase laptops for students to checkout, hold monthly events, renovate the University Center student engagement spaces and add additional individual study locations for students.

The grant is federally funded through the US Department of Education, providing grants and assistance to Native-American serving, nontribal institutions, allowing them to improve and expand their capacity to serve Native Americans and low-income individuals.

