Two-year-old boy dies after being attacked by dog

A two-year old boy has died after being bitten by a dog on Monday in Egdon, Worcestershire, West Mercia Police said.

The attack happened at an address in Egdon and the boy was treated at Birmingham Children's Hospital but died from his injuries, West Mercia Police said.

Three dogs were seized and, though police did not confirm the breed, the force said they are not believed to be banned under the Dangerous Dogs Act.

After the attack, the boy's family attempted to take him to hospital themselves, but stopped at Worcester Countryside Centre on the advice of the ambulance service.

He was taken from there to Worcestershire Royal Hospital by ambulance, before being moved to Birmingham Children's Hospital.

Superintendent Rebecca Love said: "We have been informed this morning that the young boy who was injured in an incident on Monday in Egdon, Worcestershire has sadly passed away.

"Officers responded to a report of a two-year-old child in cardiac arrest at approximately 11.20am on Monday 28 March.

"It was quickly established the child had suffered injuries as a result of being bitten by a dog at the address in Worcestershire.

"The child was transferred from Worcestershire Royal Hospital to Birmingham Children's Hospital, and despite medical treatment, he has died as a result of his injuries.

"This is a truly tragic incident and our thoughts are with the family at this very difficult time.

"Three dogs have been removed from the property and are currently being housed securely. I am unable to confirm the breed of the dogs at this time, but we do not believe they are banned under the Dangerous Dogs Act.

"An investigation continues, and I would ask for your respect for the family's privacy at this very distressing time."

This is the third fatal dog attack on a child in Britain this month.

Two-year-old boy dies after being attacked by dog - Family Handout /PA

A 17-month-old girl died after being attacked at a home in St. Helens while a 3-month-old died after being attacked in Lincolnshire on March 6.

An 8-year-old boy and 6-year-old girl were injured in a dog attack in Worcestershire over the weekend.