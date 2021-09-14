Two-year-old boy missing since Sunday; Kansas City police ask for help finding him

Robert A. Cronkleton
·1 min read

Police are asking for help finding a two-year-old boy who was last seen Sunday night in the midtown area of Kansas City, police said.

The boy, Ventes Bailey, was last seen about 8 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West 39th Street. He is described as being a black male, about 2-feet-5-inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a yellow Nike T-shirt and blue baskeball shorts, police said.

The child’s parent told police that he is believed to be with 33-year-old Ashlea Gray, who also goes by the name “Pumpkin.” Police did not release any information on how Gray knows the child.

Police ask anyone with information about the missing child is asked to call 911.

