Two-year-old girl, 2 men shot in Gresham, officials say

A 2-year-old girl and two men were shot late Friday afternoon on the city’s South Side.

A 25-year-old man and the toddler were getting into a car in the 8400 block of South Sangamon Street when someone inside a silver SUV traveling down the street shot them at 4:45 p.m., according to Chicago police.

The girl, shot in the arm, was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital while the man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the upper right thigh, police said in a media notification.

The child’s condition had stabilized at Comer, said Chicago Fire Chief Juan Hernandez.

The 25-year-old man with the little girl was in serious to critical condition, said Hernandez, who added a second man was shot at the same time, “right around the corner,’’ in the 8400 block of South Parnell Avenue.

The second man was also in serious to critical condition after being taken by ambulance to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Hernandez said.

Hernandez said it appeared the second victim’s attack was related to the others.

Nobody is in custody and police continue to investigate.

