Five killed and two children injured in Philadelphia shooting

Police work the scene of the shooting in Kingsessing neighbourhood of Philadelphia - Drew Hallowell/Getty Images

A two-year-old has been injured and five people killed after a mass shooter donning tactical gear sprayed bullets onto the streets of Philadelphia on Monday evening.

The suspect, identified as a 40-year-old man, did not appear to have any connection to the victims, authorities said.

“At this point all we know is that this person decided to leave their home and target individuals,” Danielle Outlaw, the police commissioner, said at a news conference.

He had a bulletproof vest, an “AR-type rifle,” multiple magazines, a handgun and a police scanner, she added.

Police initially said four people had been killed and were all men aged between 20 and 59. The body of a fifth victim was discovered inside a building in the same neighbourhood.

A 13-year-old boy was also wounded in the attack, alongside the toddler. Both were reported to be in a stable condition.

Bicycle belonging to a child victim who survived shots to the leg, lies at the scene of the mass shooting in Philadelphia - TRACIE VAN AUKEN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Police were called to the incident in Philadelphia’s Kingsessing neighbourhood at around 8.30pm. Officers arriving at the scene found gunshot victims, Ms Outlaw said.

“As they were scooping up the victims and preparing them for transport to hospital, they also heard multiple gunshots,” Ms Outlaw said.

Officers chased the suspect as he continued to fire, she added. He was eventually arrested in an alley after surrendering.

Ms Outlaw praised the officers’ “bravery and courage”, saying their actions had “potentially prevented more victims.”

A second person was also taken into custody who may have returned fire at the suspect, but police did not know whether there was a connection between the two people, authorities said.

Police officials work at the scene of the mass shooting in South Philadelphia - TRACIE VAN AUKEN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Ms Outlaw said dozens of shell casings were found across an eight block area.

“You can see there are several scenes out here,” she said. “We’re canvassing the area to get as much as we can, to identify witnesses, to identify where cameras are located and to do everything to figure out the why,” she said.

The incident came a day after two people were killed and 28 others injured, about half of them children, during a shooting at a block party in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Philadelphia attack marks the United States’ 29th mass killing of 2023, the highest number on record at this point in a single year, according to a database maintained by the Associated Press and USA Today in partnership with Northeastern University.

