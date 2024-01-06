Two-year-old killed, another child injured after apartment fire in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Office of the State Fire Marshal said a 2-year-old died and another child was hurt in an apartment Friday evening.

At about 6:20 p.m., The Smithsburg Community Volunteer Fire Company, Frederick County Fire and Rescue, and firefighters from Franklin County, Pa. responded to the rfire in the 20600 block of Military Rd. in Cascade.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found a 24-year-old woman and a 1-year-old hurt.

A team flew the injured woman to MedStar Washington Hospital Center and an ambulance crew took the 1-year-old to Meritus Medical Center.

Firefighters found out there was another child, a 2-year-old, who did not make it out of the apartment where the fire started.

“My heart aches after learning of another devastating fire, and every member of the Office of the State Fire Marshal extend our deepest condolences to the family,” said acting State Fire Marshal Jason M. Mowbray.

The fire displaced eight people. Investigators still were looking into its cause. They said they did not find working smoke alarms.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal reminded everyone that having smoke alarms in your home has proven to be the difference between life and death in a fire emergency.

