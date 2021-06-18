Two-year-old killed and several injured in shootings on Detroit highway

Detroit interim police Chief James White holds a press conference to discuss the highway shootings (ClickOnDetroit)

A two-year-old was killed and multiple people were injured during two separate shootings on freeways in Detroit, according to Michigan State Police.

The first shooting took place on Interstate 75 around 10pm local time when a light-coloured four-door car pulled up next to the victims’ car and opened fire.

“The victim driver pulled over at McNichols and noticed both of their children were shot,” MSP Metro Detroit reported on its Twitter page.

A two-year-old and nine-year-old were transported to Children’s Hospital of Michigan in Detroit where the youngest child was pronounced dead. The nine-year-old is in “serious condition,” police officials said.

“This is certainly the worst day of the family’s life,” said Detroit interim police Chief James White during a Thursday night press conference. “I cannot fathom what they must be going through.”

Mr White vowed to get the “monster” off the streets once officials learned of the suspect’s identity.

Then a second shooting took place about 10 miles away at around 11pm local time along Michigan 39.

“A driver of a passenger car was driving south on the Southfield Fwy near Schoolcraft, city of Detroit when an unknown vehicle pulled alongside and began shooting,” the police reported in a tweet.

The driver in the victims’ vehicle sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder and another passenger sustained a gunshot wound to the knee.

Police said that both victims were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Motives for the shootings were not yet known by police as an investigation continues. It was not yet clear if the suspect, or suspects, specifically targeted these vehicles.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to call the Michigan State Police at 734-287-5000.