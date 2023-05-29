Two-year-old shot by father in St. Petersburg, police say

A toddler died Sunday night after being shot by his father in a St. Petersburg home, according to St. Petersburg Police.

Shortly after 8 p.m., Aaron Creary, 22, got into an argument with his parents and fired a gun, striking his son, Armani Creary, police said.

Creary tried to take his son to the hospital, but lost control of the vehicle and crashed just blocks away from the house in the Childs Park neighborhood, police said. St. Petersburg Police responded to the scene of the crash and first responders transported the child to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Creary was charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child and violation of probation. Pinellas court records show that Creary was on probation for a charge of felony dealing in stolen goods.

The medical examiner has not yet determined if the crash or the gunshot was the main cause of death, but the child had been critically injured from the gunshot, St. Petersburg police spokesperson Yolanda Fernandez said.

Fernandez said Creary will most likely make his first appearance in court sometime today