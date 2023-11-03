Two older residents die after Taunton cooking fire. What we know

TAUNTON — Two older Taunton residents have died following a house fire Thursday night, according to a written statement from the state's Department of Fire Services.

The Taunton Fire Department responded to the area of 114 Linden St. shortly after 7:15 p.m. following a report of a fire.

The first arriving personnel saw flames in the basement extending upwards and heard smoke alarms sounding, the statement said. They immediately began suppression efforts and conducted an interior search, locating the two victims. Both were transported to an area hospital but have succumbed to their injuries.

Two older Taunton residents have died following a house fire Thursday night, Nov. 2, 2023, at 114 Linden St. in Taunton, according to a written statement from the state's Department of Fire Services.

Who are the victims of the fire?

Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III identified the two victims as Joseph M. Garda, 74, and Raymond L. Garda, 79.

What was the cause of the fire?

A joint investigation between the Taunton fire and police departments determined the fire was accidental and began in the area of a gas stove located in the home’s basement, the statement said.

How common are cooking fires?

“Nearly 9,000 cooking fires were reported in Massachusetts last year,” said State Fire Marshal Jon Davine.

What should I do in case of a cooking fire?

“A fire on the stovetop can easily grow out of control. We want to remind all our residents to stay in the kitchen and stand by your pan while boiling, broiling or frying food. If a pan catches fire, slide a lid over it to smother the flames and turn off the heat. And if you can’t safely extinguish the fire then get out, stay out, and call 9-1-1 for help.”

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The fire is being investigated by the Taunton Fire Department, Taunton Police Department, State Police assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, and State Police assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office. They are assisted by the State Police Crime Scene Services Section and the Department of Fire Services’ Code Compliance & Enforcement Unit.

This article originally appeared on The Taunton Daily Gazette: Joseph and Raymond Garda die after Taunton Linden Street house fire