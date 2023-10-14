Two in one day: SpaceX launches Starlink mission hours after NASA Psyche launch from Cape

Watch Falcon 9 launch 22 @Starlink satellites to orbit https://t.co/1NKo4pw8dI — SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 13, 2023

SpaceX crews kicked off Friday the 13th by launching NASA's Psyche spacecraft skyward on its six-year voyage to the asteroid belt, generating sonic booms from the Falcon Heavy rocket boosters that rattled buildings across the Space Coast.

Nine hours later, SpaceX capped that morning Psyche mission by launching a Falcon 9 rocket at 7:01 p.m. EDT from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Of note, the sunset Starlink launch from the Cape — which lifted 22 internet satellites into low-Earth orbit — marked the 14th flight for the Falcon 9's first stage booster. After stage separation, the booster landed on the drone ship A Shortfall of Gravitas in the Atlantic Ocean.

SpaceX had scrubbed the initial Starlink 6-22 mission launch attempt Sunday. During that try, crews halted the countdown with only 23 seconds remaining before liftoff, citing upper-level winds.

Rather than trying to launch again Monday, SpaceX announced the upcoming NASA Psyche launch had priority over the Starlink mission. So the Falcon 9 launch was ultimately postponed until Friday night.

"SpaceX has accommodated our requests, and we thank them very much for working with us on that," Tim Dunn, senior launch director with NASA’s Launch Services Program, told media during a Psyche briefing.

"With that setback from a prior launch — and we did ask them to stand down on the Starlink earlier this week — it gives our team time to review that prior launch's data to see if there's anything applicable that we would want to know before we commit to a Psyche launch," he said.

That prior launch Dunn referenced was SpaceX's Starlink 7-4 mission, which lifted off Sunday morning from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

When is the next SpaceX Starlink launch from the Cape?

Future SpaceX Starlink missions are expected to launch soon from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, but the company hasn't yet announced when the next mission is targeted for liftoff. For the latest schedule updates, visit floridatoday.com/launchschedule.

