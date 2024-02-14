Which two Oneida County employees got promotions?

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente made two appointments, effective Jan. 17, from among long-term county staff members.

Amanda Cortese-Kolasz, the county’s commissioner of personnel since 2021 and a county employee since 2011, will now serve as county attorney. She filled the job vacated by Peter Rayhill, who was elected to the New York State Supreme Court in November.

And Chuck Klein, formerly the county’s director of technology who first joined the county in 2018, has replaced Cortese-Kolasz as commissioner of personnel. The appointments were announced Monday.

Amanda Cortese-Kolasz has been appointed county attorney by Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente Jr.

“Amanda Cortese-Kolasz and Chuck Klein have served integral roles in Oneida County government for years and have been essential to its successful operation,” Picente said in a statement. “Amanda’s legal expertise, management and negotiating skills have helped guide us through challenging times and Chuck has been indispensable in increasing the efficiency of our workflow, improving our customer service and securing our processes.”

The county statement listed some of Cortese-Kolasz's background, including:

Serving as the county’s deputy county attorney-administration and as assistant county attorney.

Working for the county as lead counsel for labor and employment issues for the county and for Mohawk Valley Community College.

Worked in private practice primarily in Oneida and Onondaga counties with a primary concentration in matrimonial and family law.

Began her career at Hiscock Legal Aid.

Serves on the board of the New York State Public Employer Member of the National Public Employer Labor Relations Association.

Klein joined the county in 2018 as manager of network services and became deputy director in 2019 before moving on to become director of information technology. Before coming to the county, he worked in the student loan industry at Xeros for 24 years.

Chuck Klein will serve as Oneida County's new commissioner of personnel.

Alfred Barbato, Oneida County purchasing director, will oversee the information technology department until a replacement for Klein is hired.

