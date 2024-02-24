Two Opelousas men die in West Baton Rouge Parish car crash after hitting concrete truck

PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) — Two Opelousas men were killed in a two-vehicle crash around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, in Port Allen.

Louisiana State Police said the crash happened when David Rideaux, 35, was traveling eastbound on U.S. 190 and his 2012 Buick Lacrosse struck the back of a 2018 Volvo concrete truck near South Witnerville Road.

According to LSP, Rideaux and Dwight Pelican Sr., 34, who was a passenger in the front seat of Rideaux’s vehicle, died from their injuries at the scene. Neither were wearing a seat belt.

This crash is under investigation, and LSP said standard toxicology standards were taken.

