Two options for Kelly Parcel: Sell to the park or negotiate an 'unlikely' land swap

Hannah Shields, Wyoming Tribune-Eagle, Cheyenne
·7 min read

Jan. 17—CHEYENNE — The clock is ticking on the Kelly Parcel — if Wyoming wants to save this piece of wild land from being auctioned off to private developers, officials say the state's best option is to initiate a sale to Grand Teton National Park now, while the funding is available.

The Kelly Parcel is the last of four state trust lands located within the exterior boundaries of Grand Teton National Park to be purchased by the U.S. Department of Interior. The federal government failed to purchase the 640 acres of surface and mineral estate before agreements expired at the end of 2016. After the state failed twice to extend acquisition agreements with the federal government, the Kelly Parcel was placed on a Category II Disposal List in 2021, which started plans to put the land up for auction.

In the Wyoming Constitution, policymakers are obligated to maximize revenue off state trust lands to fund the state's K-12 public education. The decision to dispose of the Kelly Parcel is up to the Legislature and Wyoming's Board of Land Commissioners, which is made up of the state's top five elected officials: Gov. Mark Gordon, Secretary of State Chuck Gray, Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder, Auditor Kristi Racines and Treasurer Curt Meier.

The decision to auction the Kelly Parcel was put on hold last month during a Board of Land Commissioners meeting, largely due to overwhelming public distaste for seeing the land auctioned off to a potential private developer. The Office of State Lands and Investments (OSLI) held a 60-day public comment period that ended days before the December board meeting that received more than 9,000 comments from Wyomingites.

"(Grand Teton National Park) is one of the few places in this country that is not developed at all," said Abbey Matre, a University of Wyoming wildlife biology major who testified at one of four public comment hearings in November. "I would like to see it remain that way for future generations."

The decision to auction off the Kelly Parcel was immediately tabled until this fall at the suggestion of State Superintendent Degenfelder.

"That bare minimum of $62 million is not my idea of an acceptable rate of return," Degenfelder said at the meeting, referring to the appraised value of the parcel. "How, then, do we honor our fiduciary duty to the people of Wyoming, maximize the value, but at the same time keep it available to the public?"

There are two other options before policymakers for the Kelly Parcel — enter a complicated land swap agreement with the federal government, or initiate a direct conveyance of the land to Grand Teton National Park.

An 'unlikely' land swap

"The concept of a land exchange is a very easy concept to say, but it's almost virtually impossible to do," said Rob Wallace, former assistant Secretary for Fish and Wildlife and Parks in the last two years of the Trump administration. "In my experience, I've never seen one that's successfully been pulled off."

The Kelly Parcel is a highly valuable piece of land, currently appraised at $62.4 million. One of the biggest complexities in arranging a land swap is finding enough federal land within Wyoming that is equal in value.

"An acre of land in Teton County is going to be the equivalent of thousands of acres somewhere else in the state," Wallace said. "To try to put that together is a daunting task, and the federal agencies really aren't organized to do big land exchanges — it's not in their DNA to do those kinds of projects."

At the December board meeting, Degenfelder suggested a federal land swap that included mineral rights. However, a recent Consensus Revenue Estimate Group (CREG) report showed swinging natural gas prices aren't the best bargaining item.

"The value of natural gas prices has swung dramatically just in the last year," Wallace said. "How do you capture a snapshot in time? ... By the time the land exchange is ready to happen, that value will change."

Wyoming Field Manager Josh Metten, who works for Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership, said land swaps have been investigated in the past with other land parcels in GTNP and "failed badly."

"I would be very skeptical that an effort to do a land swap will achieve the goals that anyone in Wyoming wants," Metten said. "The best option for the Kelly Parcel is a direct conveyance to the park."

The Department of Interior had briefly considered a land swap for both the Kelly Parcel and Antelope Flats Parcel in 2014, after it failed to purchase the latter by deadline. The Legislature agreed to the swap and passed Senate File 69, which authorized a conditional exchange agreement with the department.

However, the Department of Interior stopped work on the exchange in 2015, and instead purchased the Antelope Flats Parcel, another Wyoming state trust land, in 2016 for $46 million.

Metten said another attempt at a federal land exchange for the Kelly Parcel is a "bureaucratic nightmare." The swap would involve several parties, including Grand Teton National Park, the Wyoming Legislature, the Wyoming State Board of Land Commissioners and, most likely, the Bureau of Land Management.

"The best possible thing for Wyomingites is that we convey this parcel to the Park Service," Metten said. "It's really up to the Legislature to follow the will of the Wyoming people to authorize the sale."

Now's the time to buy

The Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) is a competitive national grant that was used to purchase the Antelope Flats Parcel. The LCWF is roughly split 50/50 between the state and federal agencies, and can be dipped into by any one of the 61 national parks in the United States.

Wallace said the Department of Interior, in partnership with the National Park Service, has already set aside $100 million out of this fund to purchase the Kelly Parcel now.

"There's a lot of interest in that money," Wallace said. "The fact that they could bundle that all together right now, and have it on hold for the Kelly Parcel, is pretty astounding. And it's a great opportunity I hope the state can say yes to."

Former President Donald Trump signed the Great American Outdoor Act in 2020, which reauthorized LWCF at $900 million a year. Before the act was signed, money was appropriated by Congress into the fund on a yearly basis.

"Sometimes, Congress would put a lot of money into (LWCF), sometimes they would barely put any," Wallace said. "Because Antelope Flats had already kind of teed up the idea of a Kelly sale down the road, the Park Service (in Wyoming) was much farther ahead than anybody else in the country ... they had a jump start of probably two or three years."

When Antelope Flats was sold to GTNP for $46 million, $23 million was supplemented out of the LWCF, and the other half was supplied through private philanthropy.

Wallace said the Park Service's share of the LWCF this year is approximately $100 million, but it is unconfirmed how much of the $100 million would be supported to buy the Kelly Parcel through private philanthropy.

Grand Teton National Park Foundation President Leslie Mattson said the $100 million price tag "is not official at this point." Her organization works to raise funding from private philanthropists, and was a part of the Antelope Flats purchase in 2016.

"We are ready to make a deal with the state," Mattson said.

Sara Flitner, owner of public affairs and strategy firm Flitner Strategies and the former mayor of Jackson Hole, said she has worked as a consultant with GTNP and is "agnostic" about a land swap, but foresees a direct sale as the more viable option.

"We're on track to take advantage of the current opportunity," Flitner said. "We don't have any guarantee on federal funding beyond this year."

Wallace added that the best time to purchase the Kelly Parcel is when a current appraisal has already been agreed upon by both the OSLI and Department of Interior.

"It's a perfect time to do this deal right now," he said.

Hannah Shields is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's state government reporter. She can be reached at 307-633-3167 or hshields@wyomingnews.com. You can follow her on X @happyfeet004.

Recommended Stories

  • Unredacted Meta documents reveal 'historical reluctance' to protect children

    Internal Meta documents about child safety have been unsealed as part of a lawsuit filed by the New Mexico Department of Justice against both Meta and its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg. The documents reveal that Meta not only intentionally marketed its messaging platforms to children, but also knew about the massive volume of inappropriate and sexually explicit content being shared between adults and minors.

  • Thunder G Josh Giddey won't face charges over alleged relationship with minor

    The former No. 6 pick could still face discipline from an NBA investigation.

  • Land Moto accelerates its electric bike battery play with $3M infusion

    Cleveland-based electric motorcycle startup Land Moto is looking to diversify by powering up the battery design side of its tech, and has raised $3 million (on top of $7 million raised last summer) to do so in 2024. Land's primary product is a striking electric motorbike called the District, which sits somewhat at the intersection of e-bike and motorcycle. Just as some carmakers have flirted with the idea of having your electric car act as a home battery, why shouldn't your electric bike do the same, to a lesser extent?

  • Mike McCarthy, Bill Belichick & more head coach hiring cycle news | Inside Coverage

    Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes and give the how and why on the latest news around the NFL. The head coach hiring cycle is in full swing, and the trio kick things off by discussing Jori and Charles' upcoming piece on the best and worst head coach vacancies around the NFL. The consensus is that Carolina is the worst, while Philadelphia and Dallas would be the best should they open up. That leads to a conversation around Nick Sirianni and Mike McCarthy, and whether the two NFC East coaches are safe or not (and whether they should be). Charles strongly believes Bill Belichick would not be a good fit in Dallas, but would be in Atlanta. Jim Harbaugh interviewed with the Los Angeles Chargers, and Charles and Jori are both fairly sure he will return to the NFL this offseason given the rumors coming out of Michigan. The Chargers and the Atlanta Falcons appear to be the frontrunners. New England Patriots Head Coach Jerod Mayo had his first press conference, and Jori had some key takeaways, including the fact that Mayo had it written in his contract that he would succeed Belichick (which is very rare). Charles was impressed with Robert Kraft's clear vote of confidence in Mayo going forward.

  • International Battery Company powers up with $35M funding to bridge EV gap in India

    International Battery Company, a startup developing lithium-ion battery cells for electric vehicles, has raised $35 million as it plans to bridge the demand-supply gap in the growing EV market in India. It comes ahead of a bigger round in which the startup is looking to raise around $70 million, TechCrunch exclusively learned and confirmed. India is home to more than 3.5 million EVs, with nearly half of them being electric two-wheelers and less than 10% four-wheelers, while the rest consist of e-rickshaws, three-wheelers and a small number of electric buses, per the data available on the Indian government's Vahan portal.

  • The power of federal agencies is under threat in key Supreme Court case

    Some conservative Supreme Court justices signaled Wednesday they are ready to overrule a legal doctrine that gives federal agencies wide leeway, which could curb the power regulators have to intervene in many industries.

  • Red Bull Ford Powertrains' work toward 2026 F1 power unit is officially under way

    Work by Red Bull Ford Powertrains has commenced, says Red Bull's Christian Horner.

  • Notion turns its Cron acquisition into an integrated calendar app

    Notion launched a calendar app Wednesday, built and reskinned from Cron, the calendar startup the company bought in 2022. Tight platform-wide integration will be the appeal for Notion’s “tens of millions of users.”

  • Popular Twitch streamer Ninja gets ‘low taper fade’ haircut after 21-year-old’s song goes viral

    You no longer have to imagine Ninja with a low taper fade. Here we explain what that even means and where the viral sound came from.

  • Prismatic lands $22M to connect disparate B2B SaaS apps

    IT teams today have to juggle an enormous number of tools, apps and systems. The average company was using 130 software-as-a-service (SaaS) apps as of 2022, according to Statista -- a volume that's impacting productivity. Eighty percent of companies responding to a recent MuleSoft poll said that app integration challenges are slowing down their organization-wide efforts, leading to data silos and disconnected departments.

  • Rode reveals a dual-transmitter version of the Wireless ME lapel mic

    Rode has unveiled a dual transmitter version of the more affordable Wireless ME mic. If you can do without onboard recording, the dual transmitter version could save you from buying extra gear for a multi-mic setup.

  • 'This does the work for you': This electric scrubbing brush requires no elbow grease — and it's 40% off

    Spare your arms and back with this brilliant cordless brush that 'does the work for you.'

  • Explore DeWalt tool sets for professional-quality projects, up to 37% off at Amazon

    Rev up your garage game with the DeWalt Mechanics Tools Kits and Socket Sets, currently on an unbeatable sale.

  • Build a Rocket Boy, a game studio from former Grand Theft Auto developer, raises $110M

    Build a Rocket Boy, a Scotland-headquartered game development company founded by one of the former lead developers behind the Grand Theft Auto franchise, today announced it has raised $110 million in a Series D round of funding. Leslie Benzies is perhaps better known as the former president of Rockstar North, driving development of its smash hit Grand Theft Auto series starting from the third installment in 2001, through each subsequent title until departing the company in 2016 following a 17-month sabbatical. A substantial portion of the complaints were thrown out in court two years later, with the parties finally reaching a confidential settlement in 2019.

  • Oprah's 'blissfully soft' Barefoot Dreams socks — down to $13 each — will keep your toes toasty all winter

    These cozy foot warmers are just the ticket when it comes to fighting freezing weather.

  • How does credit card interest work?

    Once you understand how credit card interest works, you can take steps to reduce or eliminate those charges and save money.

  • 'The Bear' star Ayo Edebiri keeps thanking Ireland in awards acceptance speeches, interviews. Why?

    Why are so many people making Ireland jokes about Golden Globe and Emmy-winning actress Ayo Edebiri? Here's what's going on.

  • Help protect your home with this smart radon detector — it's 30% off during Amazon's Winter Sale

    In 2024, resolve to breathe cleaner air. This affordable radon detector can help monitor quality levels in real time.

  • GM recalls dozens of electric BrightDrop vans after two reported fires

    General Motors is recalling around 66 electric delivery vans made by its BrightDrop subsidiary after the front drive units in at least two of them caught fire late last year. The automaker says it's still investigating the root cause of the fires, but believes a manufacturing defect may have caused the drive pinion to pierce the drive unit casing, creating an oil leak that could catch fire during heavy use. GM says in paperwork filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that it believes the defect was limited to its larger EV600 vehicles built between November 24, 2021 and May 24, 2022.

  • Formula 1: Las Vegas Grand Prix will start at 1 a.m. ET again in 2024

    The second Las Vegas Grand Prix won't start any earlier.